Minor injuries were reported after a car crash involving three vehicles on the eastbound lane of Route 4 in Rutland Town around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Capt. Ted Washburn, of the Rutland Town Police Department, responded to the accident, and was also assisted by Vermont State Police, Rutland Town Fire Department, Wallingford Rescue and Fair Haven Rescue.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Washburn said the crash was still under investigation, but he believes distracted driving due to the sunrise was a contributing factor. The crash caused traffic to be backed up for more than an hour.
“If you're distracted because of the sunrise, please pull off the side of the roadway, and make sure you're safe," Washburn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.