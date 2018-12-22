State Police reported minor injuries stemming from a two-vehicle crash on Route 7 near Seward Road on Friday.
Police said that at 7:50 p.m. they were dispatched to the crash where they found two vehicles had been traveling north. One was driven by Jason Norton, 38, of West Pawlet, the other by Morgan Nemeth, 17, of Wallingford. Police said Nemeth was in a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee. They did not say what kind of vehicle Norton was driving. Police said Norton was turning onto Seward Road from the left lane while Nemeth continued northward in the right lane. Norton’s passenger side bumper hit the driver side of Nemeth’s vehicle.
The impact was “substantial,” according to police, who said Nemeth suffered minor injuries while the Jeep had to be towed by Carrara’s Towing and Recovery.
Assisting at the scene were Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland Town Fire Department, and the Department of Motor Vehicle Commercial Enforcement.
Police indicated a civil violation complaint is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.