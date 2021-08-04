Want to try your hand at a lathe this weekend?
How about a laser cutter? Or maybe soldering?
“Soldering is always fun to learn because then it feels like you’re a magician who can fix anything,” MINT maker space executive director Karen McCalla said.
The MINT is holding its annual “MINTacular” open house from 1-4 p.m. Saturday on Quality Lane, featuring demonstrations of equipment and showing off its recent 14,000-square-foot expansion, which McCalla said is “basically complete.”
“We have a few more shops to build out,” she said. “There’s always improvements to do.”
The added space includes more gear for making jewelry, a letterpress and a textile shop. An area for children and families has also been added.
The MINT offers would-be inventors, manufacturers and other entrepreneurs a chance to work with equipment to which they might otherwise not have access. McCalla said the facility has rebounded from the pandemic with a strong and active membership.
“It’s been really fun to pull into the parking lot sometimes and struggle to find a place to park,” she said. “We have a lot of exciting new ways for people to think about opening or expanding a business.”
Those include 10-foot by 12-foot spaces available for rent that McCalla calls “elevators” for people who are launching home businesses but need just a little extra room. People in that category can also rent “launchpad” spaces which are available by the square foot. McCalla said start-up entrepreneurs often need more space than they have at home, but are too uncertain about their prospects to commit to a long-term lease, so both “elevator” and “launchpad” spaces are rented on a month-to-month basis.
“I think it’s really helpful for people who are anxious about starting a business,” she said.
Demonstrations are planned in pottery, stained glass, electronics, jewelry, rapid prototyping, letterpress, wood shop and metal shop.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.