The MINT Maker Space is making more space.
The facility on Quality Lane is poised to add 9,100 square feet and a variety of new equipment, organizers said Monday, expanding its offerings for area entrepreneurs and tinkerers.
“We’re looking at a pottery studio, textiles, a printing studio,” said Karen McCalla, executive director and “maker evangelist.” “We have a new bike maintenance, repair and building shop.”
McCalla said the latter was the result of Morgan Over joining the organization and bringing equipment with her from her now-defunct Castleton bicycle shop.
“People will be able to build their bike from scratch using our stuff or just bring bikes in for repairs,” McCalla said.
Another section of the expansion feature a screen-printing lab with a four-color press and another will hold a letter press studio.
“That’s a donation that Tom Lichtman got us,” McCalla said. “He does a lot of things, and he’s kind of a scrounger. ... We have the type, but you can also create, on our laser cutter, wood blocks essentially, so you can create a custom type.”
McCalla said they will also have a “kids and families” space set off from the rest of the facility with “age-appropriate” tools. That area will host family-oriented educational programming.
The MINT was established by the Rutland Economic Development Corp. — which has since merged with the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce to form Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) — but is an independent organization occupying space owned by CEDRR. The parent organization gives the MINT a below-market lease on the space.
“We believe they are one of the shining stars in the region for attracting new people, new entrepreneurs,” CEDRR executive director Lyle Jepson said.
Jepson said the space became available when Bodycote Rutland, another tenant, found it didn’t need all its space after a reconfiguration.
McCalla said the Mint has about 50 members, down from a pre-pandemic high of about 100. She said not all of the attrition was attributable to COVID, and the dip in membership during the pandemic has not been as severe as she feared. She said they are gearing up for a membership drive aimed at doubling or even tripling their rolls. Also, she said they plan to expand educational programming.
Memberships are $50 a month, which buys access to all the facility’s equipment and materials. The facility is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
