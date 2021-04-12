BERLIN — Pending the result of an autopsy that will provide more definitive information, Police Chief James Pontbriand said Monday there is no obvious reason to suspect foul play in the death of a local man whose body was found in the median of Interstate 89 over the weekend.
The man, 71-year-old William Frantz, was found in the median of I-89 less than a mile north of Exit 7 in Berlin shortly after a search that included police dogs and, at one point, a helicopter from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol that started late Thursday afternoon.
Last seen leaving a friend’s house in Montpelier at about 8:30 p.m. last Wednesday, Pontbriand said Frantz was reported missing by his companion shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
By then, Pontbriand said, Berlin police had already received a separate report of a vehicle parked in a “bad spot” on Hill Street Extension. Police arranged for the car, which was owned by Frantz and “blocking the road,” to be towed.
According to Pontbriand, the report Frantz was missing coupled with his abandoned vehicle prompted a search that began late Thursday afternoon, resumed on Friday morning and ended shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Pontbriand said Frantz’s body was discovered a short distance from where his car was abandoned on the local road, which picks up where Hill Street leaves off in Montpelier, passes over both lanes of the interstate and ends at Crosstown Road in Berlin.
Based on cell phone “pings” and reports that Frantz might have been seen in a wooded area in the vicinity of Cherry Lane, Pontbriand said the search focused on an area closer to Montpelier.
“We were pretty much looking in the opposite direction,” he said.
According to Pontbriand, the initial search on Thursday was conducted with the assistance of the K-9 unit from the Barre City Police Department and was called for safety reasons shortly before 10:30 p.m. He said it resumed Friday morning. A police dog from Barre Town, state police, and New England K-9 Search and Rescue all provided assistance as did the border patrol, which dispatched a helicopter.
Pontbriand said police received a flurry of tips in response to news accounts that Frantz was missing and some were more plausible than others. Reports he’d been spotted shopping in downtown Montpelier weren’t considered credible, but the ones that suggested Frantz, an “avid hiker who liked to be active” was spotted in the woods on one of the dead-end roads off of Hill Street Extension seemed possible. The search focused in that area on Thursday and again on Friday before Frantz’s body was found in the median of the interstate shortly after the search resumed on Saturday morning.
State police have taken over the case and will determine whether anything in the pending autopsy results warrants additional investigation.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
