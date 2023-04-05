MIDDLEBURY — Police say they have found the body of a teenager who’d been missing since March 29.

According to state police, the body of Rebecca Ball, 17, was found by a New England K9 Search and Rescue team in a wooded area on the west side of Otter Creek north of Beldens Falls in Weybridge at approximately 4:26 p.m. Her remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.

