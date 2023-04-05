MIDDLEBURY — Police say they have found the body of a teenager who’d been missing since March 29.
According to state police, the body of Rebecca Ball, 17, was found by a New England K9 Search and Rescue team in a wooded area on the west side of Otter Creek north of Beldens Falls in Weybridge at approximately 4:26 p.m. Her remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of her death.
Police said though her death isn’t considered by them to be suspicious, per protocol it is being investigated by a detective trooper within the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
More updates would be provided as the investigation progresses, said police.
Ball had last been seen at around 4 p.m. March 29 near Wright Park and the TAM trailhead in Middlebury. She’d reportedly walked away after an appointment.
Middlebury Police Department, Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Vermont State Police Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team, and the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team all helped search for Ball. On Tuesday, a Vermont National Guard helicopter was used to look for her, as well. Volunteers also assisted.
