KILLINGTON — State police located a missing snowmobiler on Saturday, learning that he’d checked himself into a hospital for “minor element related injuries.”
State police were contacted on Friday at 6:30 a.m. by friends of Jason Haskins, 41, of Randolph, who said Haskins had been missing since 4:30 a.m.
Killington Ski Patrol, Killington Search and Rescue, the Vermont Army National Guard, Killington Police and Vermont State Police searched for Haskins. A more limited search continued through Friday evening, said police.
Troopers said they learned at 1 p.m. on Saturday that Haskins was able to leave the woods on his own and check himself into the hospital.
Police wished to remind the public that the ski resort is private property and not open to snowmobiling.
