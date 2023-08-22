Mission Farm is inviting community members to enjoy music, beautiful scenery and the company of one another at their inaugural Meadows and Mountains Festival this Sunday.
Beginning at 11 a.m., the day-long festival will celebrate several of the projects the farm has been working on this year and will welcome community members to take part in shaping the future of community involvement on the property.
A cooperative, Episcopalian farm and church, Mission Farm on 180 acres of land in Killington. According to the organization’s website, “the farm seeks to use sustainable practices to share food, build community, respond to the environmental crisis and express connection with God, self, one another and the natural world.”
“(Our) doors are always open. We want people to understand this isn’t just for use by a small number of people,” said Mission Farm Executive Director and Vicar Lisa Ransom. “Our hope is to bring people into this space so they can understand and see it as a resource for them. How do we share it? How do we create it together (so it’s) not just our idea of what it might be, but the community’s?”
According to Ransom, the festival closely coincides with the completion of “The Odeon,” an amphitheater constructed by Dummerston-based craftsman Dan Snow, at the rear of the chapel building. She added the structure is representative of the farm’s focus on community and togetherness.
The event will host live music from local musicians, food truck vendors Fork in the Road and Sustainable Eats, a beer tent run by Foley Brothers Brewing and an artisan market featuring a handful of local creators and sellers. Come Alive Outside will also be in attendance to offer some fun activities for children and families.
“I’m a musician, so I’m particularly excited about all the local musicians we have,” said Mission Farm Executive Assistant Kasey King.
Musicians scheduled to perform include George Nostrand, Chris Pallutto, Liz Reedy and the Phil Henry Trio. Local DJ Dave Hoffenberg will also perform.
“I just hope people give this place that they might not know about a chance,” King said.
There is a suggested donation of $10 per ticket to the festival for children above the age of 12 and adults. A link to purchase tickets is available at missionfarmvt.org online.
Ransom said all donations will go to aid locals still recovering from flood damage, and toward a cooperative commercial kitchen project — another one of the farm’s initiatives — that will serve as a resource for new food businesses and entrepreneurs.
“We had a little bit of flood damage here, but our community had a tremendous amount of flood damage. A lot of our energy and fundraising has gone to help others. There’s still a need for that, so that’s included in the funds we raise,” Ransom said. “Our main goal for this event is to start bringing people together.”
The kitchen, which will be outfitted in the former Mission Farm Bakery, will serve to share food with those in need and anybody who stops at the farm.
The structure and space have been renovated, and Ransom said she hopes to source a board of directors for the kitchen by fall to begin looking at how to outfit the space before the spring.
Andy Paluch, Come Alive Outside’s former executive director, said he has been involved with Mission Farm’s community efforts for about a year and added he is also excited to see the ideas and change that comes from having people visit the property.
“This festival is an exciting chance to get people (on the farm) and utilizing this new space. And hopefully it will increase community involvement on that land going forward,” Paluch said. “Getting people connected and involved allows more great things to happen.”
Moving forward, Ransom said she can’t wait to see how the community helps build up Mission Farm, adding she has hopes to see classrooms of children, storytellers, musicians, community gardeners and many more using the farm’s indoor and outdoor spaces.
“For the last 100 years, this has been a church on 180 acres of land. Now we’re looking at this as this amazing piece of land that just happens to have a church on it,” Ransom said. “I’m looking forward to having people engage with one another and with the land. ... Just watching people gather in this space is going to teach us a lot.”
