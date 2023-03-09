FAIR HAVEN — A federal court judge has removed the former town health officer from the list of defendants in a lawsuit filed against the town and town government officials last year by residents of a mobile home park.

In June, residents of the Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor, off Airport Road, filed a lawsuit against the town, naming as defendants the Town of Fair Haven, Town Manager Joseph Gunter, then-select board chair Christopher Cole, select board members Glen Traverse, Jay Brown, Robert Richards, and Richard Greenough, then-town health officer John Lulek, and Constable Sean Galvin.

