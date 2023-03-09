FAIR HAVEN — A federal court judge has removed the former town health officer from the list of defendants in a lawsuit filed against the town and town government officials last year by residents of a mobile home park.
In June, residents of the Green Mountain Mobile Home Manor, off Airport Road, filed a lawsuit against the town, naming as defendants the Town of Fair Haven, Town Manager Joseph Gunter, then-select board chair Christopher Cole, select board members Glen Traverse, Jay Brown, Robert Richards, and Richard Greenough, then-town health officer John Lulek, and Constable Sean Galvin.
Since the lawsuit was filed, Cole left the board, Richards was appointed its chair, and Lulek stepped down as town health officer. None of these changes were related to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs were mobile home park resident Anthony Chambers, as well as several other residents of the park. They were granted a motion to proceed in forma pauperis, meaning that they won’t have to pay court fees.
The complaint accused the town of not following state laws and procedures when it shut off water to the park for three days at the start of June 2022 – a response to unpaid water bills.
The town did turn off water service to the park on account of unpaid water bills, however, it turned it back on after state officials raised concerns about how residents were notified. State agencies then stepped in to help residents secure funds to pay the park’s bills, but the town still is looking to recoup back taxes through a tax sale.
Complicating matters is the park’s legal ownership.
Officially, it’s owned by the estate of the late Rodney F. White, with his longtime partner, Deborah Eddy, named as its administrator. Eddy has expressed little interest in managing the park. The federal complaint was signed by Chambers, who claims that he and another resident have acted as its caretakers.
According to minutes from the Feb. 21 select board meeting, Gunter informed the board that he has a meeting with the probate court on Friday, and has petitioned the court to appoint a special administrator for the park.
On Jan. 9, Judge Kevin J. Doyle granted a motion filed by James Renner, assistant attorney general with the Vermont Office of the Attorney General, to have the case dismissed against Lulek, with prejudice. Renner’s argument was that Lulek wasn’t liable because he was acting in his official government capacity at the time of the allegations.
The following day, Doyle approved an agreement between the parties to stay the case for 30 days following the Jan. 9 order.
The town is represented by attorney Kevin L. Kite, of the Middlebury firm Carroll, Boe, Pell and Kite P.C., who filed a motion to dismiss the case against all defendants in September 2022.
The motion argues that due process was indeed followed and that the plaintiffs haven’t made a claim that the court can grant relief over.
