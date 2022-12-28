No injuries were reported Monday when a Kia Optima, driven by a Rensselaer, New York, man went off the road, breaking two utility poles and closing part of Route 7 for several hours.
Vermont State Police said the crash occurred at 5:26 p.m. near 1606 Route 7 when James Marrott, 33, failed to make a slight left curve in the road and went off, hitting the two poles. The vehicle was totaled and the poles had to be replaced by Green Mountain Power. Police said Marrott was issued a civil ticket for failing to maintain his lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.