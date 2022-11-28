LEICESTER — Vermont State Police are seeking to identify a suspect that troopers say was involved in stealing money from an honor box at a farm stand on Friday afternoon.
Hannah Sessions, 46, reported a man entered her farm stand on Old Jerusalem Road in Leicester about 1:25 p.m. Friday and removed cash from the honor box, state police said.
