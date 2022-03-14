MONTPELIER — Days after announcing it would create a chaplain position for the Montpelier Police Department, the department announced it would not be working with the reverend it had selected.
Though the reason behind the decision to reverse course is unclear, it appears to be connected to social media posts the reverend had made that community members had said were not in line with the city’s values.
On March 9, the department announced on its Facebook page that it would be bringing in a volunteer chaplain who would, “play a vital role in providing spiritual guidance to department members and their families as well as to those in the community who may wish for such services.”
“Chaplain Programs are secular in purpose and do not promote nor inhibit religion: they provide impartial comfort, support, and assurance during crisis events. The program is simply another resource or option where the department can provide care and services to those who may want it,” the post said.
The department had selected Pastor Peter “Chap” Taraski, of the Resurrection Baptist Church, to serve as chaplain. According to the church’s website, Taraski is originally from New Jersey and had been serving in Sweet Home, Oregon, before joining the church in Montpelier in October.
On March 12, the department announced on Facebook it had changed course.
“In efforts to avoid any further distractions or conflict within the community, Pastor Taraski will no longer serve MPD as a volunteer. I am extraordinarily grateful to him for reaching out and offering his time to our department,” the post said.
Chief Brian Peete declined to comment Monday on the decision or Taraski outside of his department’s Facebook post. Peete said his department will hold off on the program for now and may look into finding someone else to fill the role.
“I’d like to. I still want to but I just … I don’t know, maybe I’m just doing too much too quick,” he said.
Peete said he wants to provide as many outlets as possible for staff and their families when they are going through traumatic incidents.
After Taraski had been announced as chaplain, resident Ben Eastwood shared the announcement and highlighted some posts Taraski had made that concerned Eastwood.
He said, “While I commend MPD on its intent to serve the community, and the chosen pastors commitment to suicide and domestic violence prevention, looking at his Facebook page I see anti immigrant posts and posts that refer to BLM (Black Lives Matter) as godless... posts calling unmarried couples fornicators, and I have to wonder if this pastor represents the inclusive morals of the community at large, and whether or not secular counseling services wouldn’t be better handled by a secular counselor.”
On April 4, 2021, Taraski shared a post which referred to people who immigrated to the country illegally as “illegals” and compared how they are treated to how veterans are treated.
On March 30, 2021, he shared a post in support of voter ID. The ACLU has said voter ID laws are an attempt to deprive people the right to vote, especially racial and ethnic minorities and people with low incomes.
On Sept. 13, 2020, he shared a post that showed pictures of vandalism and destruction caused by anti-police protests with the caption, “This is not a god forsaken world, it is a world that has forsaken god!”
On May 5, 2019, he wrote a post that said, “Tired of seeing food stamps buying Starbucks” while sharing a story about a bill that would ban people from using food stamps to buy certain items.
On June 8, 2018, Taraski shared a post that said, “If you’re having sex and you’re not married it’s not called dating it’s called fornication.”
Eastwood made Mayor Anne Watson aware of the posts and Watson thanked him for bringing them to her attention. Watson said Monday she was not part of the decision to bring Taraski on as chaplain.
While personnel decisions like this are handled administratively, she said she had planned on reaching out to Peete and City Manager William Fraser about it.
“I found (the posts) very concerning. There were some folks who had expressed that they were not in line with values that are sort of commonly held in Montpelier and I agree with that,” she said, adding the posts also were not in line with her own beliefs.
Watson said she would not have supported Taraski as chaplain and was happy the administration acted quickly to remove him without needing her prompting.
Taraski released a statement Monday noting the police department did not give a written reason for letting him go.
“With no reason put on paper, people are left to assume what they want, and it worries me to know how minds can fill in blanks so easily and assume the worst,” he said.
Taraski didn’t say by who, but he said he was verbally accused of being racist.
He noted the Facebook post about immigrants saying, “My Facebook account had an old post from when all of the people were crossing the border and were being put in hotels. My post asked about homeless veterans on the streets and if there is room for them in the hotel, if we have money for one why not the other?”
He said he also was told his Facebook page contained too much scripture and there were complaints calling for a separation of church and state.
Taraski said he was labeled a Republican, though he doesn’t claim that political party.
He asked, “Does a person’s belief now make a difference for where they can serve in the workplace?”
Taraski went on to describe what a chaplain does, noting the only time the pastoral side comes out is when a family can’t afford a funeral and he will offer services for free.
“In 15 years of serving in different states and cities, I have never had one complaint filed against me, I have always had compliments, thank you cards, and good/positive appreciation letters from first responders and the community,” Taraski said.
He said the city did not approach him to get his side of the story, “they did not do any research or check any facts, they just made a quick decision.”
Taraski said he and his family came to Montpelier to be part of the community.
“I know Montpelier is a good place, I’m not sure what happened here and I really deserve to know,” he said in the statement. “My family and I have been going through a lot of different feelings, I can’t pinpoint exactly what they are, but I know we are hurting.”
eric.blaisdell
\@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.