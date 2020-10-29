MONTPELIER — Plans for a secret security briefing were scratched in favor of a public presentation during which the City Council was told Wednesday night Montpelier police are prepared to respond to any pre- and post-election problems in the Capital City.
Police Chief Brian Peete assured councilors there are no “known threats,” and he is optimistic Election Day will come and go without the kind of clash that will require a law enforcement response.
However, Peete added, the potential for conflict is real this year and his department is ready to intercede if needed.
Peete cited concerns involving national reports involving voter intimidation and the potential for people to arrive armed with guns at polling places.
“We have no threats (and) no information that suggests we can expect something like that to occur in Montpelier,” he said, noting it is on his radar and City Clerk John Odum’s as well.
Odum left little doubt about how he would react to seeing a weapon outside City Hall while people are voting next Tuesday.
“I will consider it voter intimidation … and I will act on my authority to say: ‘You can’t do it, period,’” he said.
Peete and Capt. Eric Nordenson said a series of vigils and rallies scheduled in coming days on the State House lawn could be trickier to keep gun-free.
“We are an open-carry state,” Nordenson said, noting there is no prohibition on bringing a gun to a rally.
“If it gets pointed at somebody that changes the ballgame,” he added.
Peete, who has consulted with other law enforcement agencies and state and federal prosecutors with respect to this year’s presidential election, said the consensus of that group is that the worst possible result may be the most likely given the time it will take some states to count ballots.
“There is general agreement the longer there’s an unclear winner the likelihood of an incident within the state would possibly increase,” he said.
That doesn’t mean a clear-cut win — one way or the other — wouldn’t potentially produce conflict, but with the State House Lawn booked from today through next Saturday, a delayed result or one that is contested increases the chances people could clash.
“The biggest concerns that we have are going to be any outside groups that may want to provoke the folks that are going to be gathering,” he said.
Peete told councilors not to expect a heightened police presence, but stressed there is a heightened awareness.
“We will only respond to calls for disruption,” he said, noting Burlington, because of its size and Montpelier, due to its status as the state capital, are both media magnets that could attract party-crashing counter protests.
“When you have large gatherings, no matter how peaceful, there may be elements that want to take advantage of media coverage,” he said.
That is less likely to happen at this afternoon’s “Candlelight Vigil to Honor Democracy” than it is after the election. Peete said two groups — Protect the Results and Defend Democracy — have applied to hold events on the State House lawn starting Wednesday and running through Saturday.
Another group, Rights and Democracy of Vermont, is planning a Wednesday event, and the Vermont Public Interest Research Group is part of a coalition arranging a rally a week from Saturday at noon.
The latter event is expected to draw a large crowd and, depending on what happens Tuesday, the others might as well.
Given the recent uptick in local COVID-19 cases, Peete acknowledged the potential for any or all of those gatherings to become “super-spreader” events, but in terms of people’s safety the pandemic isn’t his primary concern.
It isn’t Councilor Lauren Hierl’s either.
Hierl noted the rally planned a week from Saturday would likely be well-attended and wondered whether State Street could be closed to prevent vehicles from being weaponized.
Nordenson acknowledged the prospect of cars driving through crowds is his biggest concern. He said barricades are are ready to be swiftly deployed if needed to shut down the traffic at key intersections.
Peete said several area law enforcement agencies will be on alert and ready to assist and, in a “worst-case scenario,” his contingency plan is to seek a judicial declaration that would allow his officers to order the crowd to disperse and start making arrests and potentially summon the Vermont National Guard if a local emergency is declared.
“This is something we’re hoping doesn’t happen, we don’t expect to happen, but it’s something we’re planning to have in the event that the worst-case scenario happens,” he said. “We just want to make sure that we’re prepared as much as possible.”
Peete, who briefed Montpelier Alive and members of the business community earlier in the day, said the department would use its Facebook page and the city’s twitter account (@vtmontpelier) to provide updates to residents if problems arise. He said residents could also sign up for VT-Alert.
Councilor Jack McCullough said the level of “planning and preparedness was welcome that he said highlighted the importance of having a “professional police department” and hopefully wouldn’t be necessary.
“It is my sincere hope and expectation we will not see anything like that in Montpelier,” McCullough said.
