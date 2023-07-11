MONTPELIER — Though Capital City officials are a bit more optimistic that the worst is behind them, the most devastating flood Montpelier has seen in nearly 100 years was exacerbated by fears that rising water at the Wrightsville Dam could force more water into an already-soaking city.
The Winooski River reportedly peaked at just over 21 feet Tuesday morning in Montpelier. That’s the highest the river has been in the city since the 1927 flood, when the river reached 27.1 feet.
The result Monday night into Tuesday was a flooded downtown. Residents were asked to stay out of downtown until further notice to allow water to recede and so local officials could assess damage.
Residents reported smelling propane in the air, hearing alarms short out and seeing submerged vehicles randomly pop their trunks and flash their lights as water made its way into their electrical systems. Water started to creep up into the State House lawn before it finally started to recede late Tuesday morning. According to data from the National Weather Service, the river reduced down to just under 20 feet in Montpelier as of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.
City Manager William Fraser said in a Tuesday interview this flood was “exponentially worse” than the floods the city dealt with in May 2011 and during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
“This is bad. I wasn’t here in 1992 for the ice jam flood, but the handful of folks on our staff who were here say this is certainly at that or more,” Fraser said, adding this event saw completely flooded streets and buildings filled with water.
In a news release, Police Chief Eric Nordenson said the police department had relocated dispatch, police and fire services to the city’s water treatment plant in Berlin. Nordenson said this move was necessary because of heavy flooding in the basements of the police and fire departments and in the basement at City Hall.
The chief said in the release three radio towers in the county used by dispatch were not functional. Nordenson said Washington Electric Cooperative was made aware of the issue.
Many roads in the area were either washed out or flooded, making travel early Tuesday from certain areas nearly impossible. Interstate 89 was temporarily shut down overnight Monday from Exit 7 in Berlin to Exit 9 in Middlesex because it, too, had flooded. Vermont State Police reported officials were able to get all motorists off the highway before closing it, but some people inside vehicles on the on-ramps in Montpelier ended up stranded. Police noted those people were not in any danger from the rising water, but they could not move because of the closed roads.
The Barre Auditorium was set up Monday as an emergency shelter run by the Red Cross for those in the area who had to evacuate their homes. But transporting people from Montpelier to Barre became unsafe, so city officials opened up the gym at Main Street Middle School to serve as an emergency shelter until it was safe again to move people to Barre.
Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Fraser sent out a news release drawing attention to another potential threat from all the water: The Wrightsville Dam was close to capacity. Fraser said in the release the dam only had 6 feet of storage capacity as of early Tuesday morning.
“If water exceeds capacity, the first spillway will release water into the North Branch River. This has never happened since the dam was built so there is no precedent for potential damage. There would be a large amount of water coming into Montpelier which would drastically add to the existing flood damage. This will be particularly bad along the North Branch River corridor and into the downtown. Unfortunately, there are very few evacuation options remaining,” Fraser wrote in the release.
Fortunately for the city, the police department reported late Tuesday morning that water had started to leave downtown. That meant that if water flowed over the spillway and into the city, there would be capacity to hold some of the overflow, rather than adding on to the high levels of water already in Montpelier. As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the police department reported water was about a foot away from flowing over the spillway.
As of 1:30 p.m. city officials announced after monitoring water levels at the dam for two hours, they weren’t seeing any more significant changes.
“We have been in close contact with the onsite Vermont Dam Safety Representative who believes minimal increases can be expected. We will continue to monitor the dam throughout the night,” the release from the city stated.
Fraser said while the center of downtown was still flooded as of about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, local officials were cautiously optimistic that things had turned a corner, with water levels falling in the city and stalling at the dam. He expected downtown to reopen some time Tuesday night once the water finally leaves. Fraser said residents and business owners would then be allowed back in so they could assess the damage this flood caused. He said city officials will need to inspect every building for safety.
“We don’t know how long things will be closed. So, yeah, we have a long road ahead of us,” he said.
He urged residents to stay out of the water, noting it was toxic and not healthy to be wading or biking through.
The city also announced Tuesday afternoon a boil water notice for all customers on the city’s water system, including those in Berlin who are connected to the system. Officials said because of flooding, the drinking water supply may have become contaminated.
