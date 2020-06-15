Bear incursions into Rutland and Barre have local officials asking people to bring in birdfeeders and secure trash.
Photos circulated on social media recently of a bear eating from the dumpster at Village Snack Bar — a part of Rutland where bears are not normally spotted.
Game Warden Abigail Serra said she expected it came out of the ridge behind Pine Hill Park.
"It's been sighted around the area quite a bit," she said.
Serra said she believes calls about a bear in the area of the hospital are a different bear, likely one from Mendon Ridge.
A bear also found its way into downtown Barre on Wednesday morning — in the heart of town.
"This one was literally about to go onto Main Street," said Jason Fleury. "It was running down the sidewalk. A few people jumped out of its way. "It was more scared of them than anything else."
Fleury said this was the second sighting in the city this year.
"About a month ago, it was a mother bear and two or three cubs," he said. "They seem to be getting a little more frequent."
While some people have expressed concern about compost heaps created as result of the state's new food waste law attracting bears, Serra said she hasn't had any calls about bears getting into compost.
"They've been getting into trash and birdseed almost exclusively," she said. "A lot of people feed birds, which is problematic when there's bears around. There's no nuts or berries in the woods — it's too early."
Serra said, bears seek the highest-calorie food they can, which winds up being birdseed and garbage. She recommended people bring in feeders and secure trash, even getting bear-proof containers if they leave garbage outside.
Last summer, more stringent regulations on food storage were adopted in state and national parks after bears attacked hikers on the Long Trail.
Bears are a more frequent sight in the eastern part of Rutland County. Killington-Pico Area Association executive director Michael Coppinger said that while a bear got into the dumpster at the welcome center two weeks ago, overall he has not heard as many reports about bears as he has in previous years.
"We have slightly less restaurants open right now, so there is less in the dumpsters than in past years," he said. "That's what the bears are usually looking for."
Village Snack Bar manager Julie Joyce said they got one of the bear-proof dumpsters from Casella.
"The bear showed up the day we had the dumpster put in," she said. "It was funny and sad at the same time. We saw him walk up the hill and to the woods, and we figured we wouldn't be seeing him again. I think he was a little upset, but hopefully he found some nice berries he could eat."
