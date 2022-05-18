More than 300 refugees could arrive in Rutland in the next three years under a proposal by the U.S. Committee on Immigrants and Refugees.
USCRI Vermont Director Amila Merdzanovic wrote in an email to the Board of Aldermen this week that the organization, a nonprofit that partners with the federal government on refugee resettlement, has proposed to federal resettlement officials to bring 75 individuals to Rutland in fiscal year 2023, 100 in FY 2024 and 150 in FY 2025. This follows the settlement of two Syrian families in 2017 and 13 people fleeing Afghanistan following the pullout of U.S. military forces last year.
“They are settling in well, all are working at local manufacturing companies, learning English, and connecting with community members,” Merdzanovic wrote. “Many Rutlanders have given them a warm welcome and are helping them get settled in the community.”
Gov. Phil Scott has been a strong proponent of refugee resettlement, having sought to bring Afghans to Vermont, and also issued a call inviting the federal government to settle Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion in the state. Merdzanovic wrote they hope to bring in more Afghans through the remainder of FY 2022, but that when and how many were unclear.
“The focus of refugee resettlement continues to center around early self-sufficiency through employment,” she wrote. “As we all are aware, there is no shortage of jobs across Vermont and refugees are eager to go to work and take care of themselves and their families. In the coming days, we will be connecting with community health providers, economic services, schools, public safety, employers, landlords and community service providers to engage in the planning processes ahead of the arrival of newcomers in Rutland.”
The organization has opened an office in Rutland, currently operating out of Green Mountain Power’s Energy Innovation Center as they look for a permanent location, with a three-person staff soon to be joined by a fourth.
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) worked with USCRI to connect the refugees with local employers, whom CEDRR Executive Director Lyle Jepson said have a strong appetite to hire newcomers in the current job market.
“I think it went a lot quicker than finding housing,” he said. “I know our employers continue to look for new employees and a lot of people I hear from are eager to connect with (USCRI).”
Jepson said housing and a walkable downtown would make it easier to bring in more refugees to fill a number of the jobs that have recently gone wanting locally.
