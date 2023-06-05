CCV graduation-6.jpg
Community College of Vermont held its graduation at Shapiro Field House in Northfield on Saturday afternoon. More photos from the ceremony are online at www.timesargus.com

 Photo by Sarah Milligan

NORTHFIELD — The Community College of Vermont held its graduation ceremony on Saturday at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House.

More than 450 students received associate degrees. Students representing all 14 Vermont counties graduated, along with students from 18 states and six countries. The youngest graduates are 18 and the oldest is 68. Also among the graduates are 37 veteran and military-connected students.

