PROCTOR — More than 30% of Proctor residents were still without power early Friday afternoon after the prior evening’s storm caused outages for many Green Mountain Power customers in the area.
Earlier on Friday morning, more than 500 residents were without power, making up more than 50% of the town’s population. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, GMP crews had brought that number down to 310.
As a whole, Rutland County was hit hardest by last night’s storm in terms of outages, with 1,033 homes still without power as of 1:30 p.m. Friday. Proctor had the most outages of any town in the county as of Friday morning.
Marvin Boyd, a forecaster with the National Weather Service station in Burlington, said at approximately 12:15 p.m. Friday that crews were on their way to the area to survey the damage caused by the storm.
He added that the crews had just visited Shoreham and that preliminary findings suggested winds reached 85 mph to 90 mph in the area because of a “microburst” — a localized column of rapidly sinking air that develops within a thunderstorm.
Additional information on the storm in Proctor was not made available by the time the Rutland Herald went to press on Friday.
Kristin Carlson, vice president of strategy and external relations and chief energy services executive, said in a Friday morning interview that crews were actively working on outages across the state, including in Proctor.
She added that the goal is to get power restored to everyone in the state by the end of the day.
“Since the storm hit last night, our crews have restored approximately 20,000 customers already and have about 3,500 to go. For the week, our crews have restored a little under 49,000 customers,” Carlson said. "They will work to restore power as quickly (and) as safely as possible."
Proctor Fire Chief Josh Webb said aside from the outages, and a few trees down — one on a garage and another on a vehicle — damage from last night’s storm wasn’t too bad.
“I don’t have confirmation, but we’re hearing from GMP workers that we may have a pole down somewhere amongst numerous houses that have services pulled from them,” Webb said.
Other cleanup operations from flooding earlier in the week are ongoing in town, Webb added, and the only closure left is Gorham Bridge resulting from high water levels.
“(Cleanup) is slow. We’re waiting for waters to recede, but it's not bad,” he said.