PROCTOR — More than 30% of Proctor residents were still without power early Friday afternoon after the prior evening’s storm caused outages for many Green Mountain Power customers in the area.

Earlier on Friday morning, more than 500 residents were without power, making up more than 50% of the town’s population. As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, GMP crews had brought that number down to 310.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

