BURLINGTON — A Morrisville man is accused of seriously injuring a flagger during a crash on Interstate 89.
Basil E. Bailey, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington to a felony count of gross negligent operation with serious bodily injury resulting and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.
If convicted, Bailey faces a maximum sentence of 16 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper David Lambert, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a crash was reported in the southbound lane of I-89 in Middlesex on Nov. 1. Lambert said he was told by dispatch that a vehicle had hit a construction vehicle that then pinned a construction worker between the vehicle and the guardrail.
He said the first vehicle was sitting in the middle of the highway and the second vehicle, an ADA traffic control truck, was sitting against the guardrail. The first vehicle suffered heavy damage and the driver, later identified as Bailey, had to be extracted from it.
The construction truck had to be towed from the scene because the crash disabled it, according to the affidavit. Based on his observations of the scene, Lambert said Bailey had swerved and hit the truck.
Lambert said Bailey had to be taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment for his injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in Berlin as well and then to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington because she suffered a severe leg injury.
The trooper said Bailey’s speech was slurred and told Lambert he had fallen asleep while driving. He told Lambert he didn’t remember anything from the crash. The last things he remembered were getting onto the interstate and then being taken out of his vehicle after the crash.
Lambert said Bailey reported he didn’t have any drugs in his system at the time of the crash.
He spoke to another victim in the crash who was sitting inside the truck and also suffered injuries. She told Lambert the truck’s lights were on at the time of the crash.
Lambert said he was later told Bailey had internal bleeding in his head and multiple fractures in his spine. He said the worker who was pinned to the guardrail was in surgery where doctors were trying to save her leg. Court records don’t say if the leg was able to be saved.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.