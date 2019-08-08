MONTPELIER - Vermont State Police say a Morrisville teen was injured after the dump truck she was driving rolled down an embankment.
Police said Hillary Mitchell, 19, was southbound on Interstate 89 in Montpelier on Thursday afternoon when she drifted into the breakdown lane. She then hit the back of another vehicle and drove through the guardrail.
Police said the truck rolled about 200 feet down an embankment and landed on its roof. Mitchell was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for her injuries. Police didn't say how serious her injuries were.
The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, but the vehicle he was driving was destroyed, as was the dump truck, according to police.
The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 229-9191.
