BRANDON — While its budget hasn’t been finalized, the mosquito spraying district says it will most likely be asking its members to pay about 3% more for its services this coming year.
The Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District met on Thursday, and while its budget won’t be final for at least another month, it did decide to rescind a previous decision about how it determines what each town using its services will pay.
The district’s current plan is to continue using 2010 census data with the same formula it’s been using to bill its member towns. This is what likely will see each town kicking in 3% more. The district’s total budget is expected to be less than 5% over last year in any case. If it’s more than 5%, the district has to get approval from each member town.
The reason the district is using old census data is because it said it feels the funding formula no longer works well, given the numbers it first generated this budget cycle.
District board of trustees Chair Doug Perkins said at a previous meeting the board decided to draft a budget using the 2020 census data, which had some towns paying far more and others far less.
“The results you see show that Brandon’s portion of the budget would go from around 29% up to around 37% of the budget,” said Perkins, talking about the 2020 census data being used. “Goshen’s would go from about 10% of the budget right now down to about 4% of the budget. Leicester goes from about 16% to about 16%, it stays the same. Pittsford though goes (from 24.4% to 28.5%) so it goes up a couple of percentage points. Salisbury stays about the same.”
Using the 2020 data amounts to about a $12,000 increase for Brandon and a $6,000 increase for Pittsford, he said, while the other towns see their costs go down.
The district used to be known as the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District. Its members include those towns plus Pittsford. Proctor also pays for mosquito control services. Each town sends two representatives to the insect control district board of trustees.
Perkins said the formula being used has several factors, the biggest being the number of households in a town.
“The number of households in Brandon and Pittsford went up significantly,” he said. “(They were) the only two towns in Rutland County where that happened. And the number of households in the other towns either stayed about the same or went down. Because the algorithm is so heavily weighted towards the number of households, that’s what drives these results.”
The question for the board was, should it go with the new data, or use the old data and rethink the assessment formula?
On top of deciding to use the old data, it chose to form an ad hoc committee tasked with coming up with a new formula for the next budget.
Steve Belcher, one of Pittsford’s representatives, said if there are going to be large disparities between town contributions, and large increases, then those need to be incremental. The towns also need detailed, clear explanations about why they’re paying more.
Doug Bailey, a representative from Brandon, said the 3% increase would certainly be an easier sell in his town, but added he didn’t think the other route would be impossible to get through.
Bailey was on the Brandon Select Board for about six years. One thing he noticed was that people tend to be OK with paying more for services they value that are delivered well. There was a big increase in the town’s paving budget one year, but folks were fine with it when they saw the work being done.
He noted that the money being contemplated here isn’t much when compared to the town’s overall spending.
Bailey said he’s fine with using the 2010 data for now, and with reworking the formula for next year.
Prior to the budget discussion, Perkins announced that the Department of Environmental Conservation approved the district’s pesticide general permit on Oct. 11. The permit is good for five years.
Perkins told the board there was no public comment made on the application, which he believes means that it can not be appealed, as it was five years ago.
Back then, the Toxics Action Center, now known as Community Action Works, appealed the district’s pesticide permit, claiming there wasn’t enough information in the filing about the long-term impacts of the pesticides the district uses. The matter was settled between the two groups, but the district did have to spend a great deal on legal fees.
He also noted that there was an issue years ago with town clerks not posting notices about the pesticide permit application in a timely manner. That law was changed in 2018, he said, so now the notice only has to be posted on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website.
