BRANDON — While its budget hasn’t been finalized, the mosquito spraying district says it will most likely be asking its members to pay about 3% more for its services this coming year.

The Otter Creek Watershed Insect Control District met on Thursday, and while its budget won’t be final for at least another month, it did decide to rescind a previous decision about how it determines what each town using its services will pay.

