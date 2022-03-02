Nearly all school budgets around Rutland County were approved without issue Tuesday.
Rutland City voters approved a $61.6 million budget 1,665-1,187.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $18,624, up 7.4% over the current year, and just above the forecasted state average of $18,023.
In the four-town Mill River Unified School District, the $18.6 million budget passed by a vote of 897-561.
Education spending per equalized pupil is set at $18,376 — up 4.47% and just above the forecasted state average of $18,023.
The district serves the towns of Clarendon, Wallingford, Tinmouth and Shrewsbury.
All budgets in the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union also passed.
Voters approved a $9.2 million Rutland Town School District budget 540-407.
Spending per equalized pupil is up 5% to $17,532.
The Quarry Valley Unified Union School District, which serves the towns of Proctor, West Rutland, and Poultney saw its $19 million budget approved by a vote of 667-315.
Education spending per equalized pupil is up 1.85% to $16,870.
Voters in the Wells-Springs Unified Union School District said “yes” to a $5.4 million budget by a vote of 206-183.
Equalized per-pupil spending is set at $19,111, up 6.72%.
The district serves the towns of Wells and Middletown Springs.
The $754,000 Ira School District budget also passed 49-32.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $17,855, up 9.7%.
In the Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union, the Barstow Unified Union School District, which serves the towns of Mendon and Chittenden, passed its $5.8 million budget by a vote of 226-120.
Spending per equalized pupil is up 9.2% to $18,690.
However, elsewhere in the RNESU, the $22.7 million Otter Valley Unified Union School District was rejected by a vote of 462-522.
Education spending per equalized student is up 9.72% to $17,048.
OVUUSD serves the towns of Brandon, Pittsford, Goshen, Whiting, Leicester and Sudbury.
Similarly, the $26.2 million Slate Valley Unified School District budget failed by just nine votes 852-861.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $16,983, a 2.94% increase.
SVUSD serves the towns of Castleton, Fair Haven, Hubbardton, West Haven, Benson and Orwell.
