Running for mayor seems to run in the Johnston family.
Marge Johnston joined the mayor’s race this week, making her third bid for the office and seemingly putting her at odds with her son, Kam Johnston, who also is making his third bid for the office.
The operative term is “seemingly” because, despite running against his mother, Kam Johnston is acting as her “press adviser” and sending out email communications on her behalf.
Marge Johnston herself declined to be interviewed, which Kam Johnston attributed to “in part protest of the way woman candidates are treated by the Rutland Herald and the media in general” and also to “a full schedule.” Also, he said she would boycott any mayoral debates or forums because of how she was excluded from a debate during her first campaign.
Marge Johnston, 86, ran against then-mayor Jeffrey Wennberg in 1993 and again in 1997. In 1993, she pulled 101 votes — 2% of the total, finishing a distant third in Wennberg’s landslide victory over Curt McCormack. When she was Wennberg’s only opponent in 1997, she increased her vote total to 931, but still lost by a three-to-one ratio. Kam Johnston said the 1993 campaign made his mother the first woman to run for mayor in the city. Her proposals then included saving taxpayer money by having senior citizens do tasks in City Hall on a volunteer basis, as well as holding a weekly market at the fairgrounds.
She has made unsuccessful bids for the Board of Aldermen in recent years and, in addition to her mayoral campaign, is simultaneously running for city assessor and city treasurer. Her son is also seeking both of those offices, as well as seats on the Board of Aldermen and School Board.
The Johnstons are part of a seven-candidate field in the mayoral race — the largest in city history. Alongside them on the ballot are Mayor David Allaire, Aldermen Chris Ettori and Sam Gorruso, community activist Kathleen Krevetski and political newcomer Matthew Seager. Kam Johnston noted that while his mother’s 1997 vote total was not enough to win a two-person race, in a seven-candidate field it could make her enough to become Rutland’s first female mayor — an opportunity also before Krevetski.
“Let’s make history and break the glass ceiling,” he wrote.
