WALLINGFORD — A local school board member will remain on the voter checklist following yet another Board of Civil Authority vote.
On Monday, four members of the Board of Civil Authority voted “yes” to a motion made by BCA member Gary Fredette to remove Bruce Moreton from the town’s voter checklist, while eight members voted “no.” One member, Carolyn Behrendt, abstained.
The BCA is made up of the town’s justices of the peace, town clerk and select board.
The four who voted “yes” were Kathy Luzader, who chaired the meeting, Fredette, Justin Jankus and Sandra Eddy.
Luzader, Behrendt and Jankus are members of the select board.
Voting “no” were Bruce Duchesne, Maureen Duchesne, Mark Tessier, Stanley Seward, Curtis Lidstone, Tony Petrossi, Ken Welch and Julie Sharon.
Bruce Duchesne and Maureen Duchesne are married. Bruce is the chair of the select board. Tessier is a selectman, while Sharon is the town clerk.
Not present were Nan Dubin, Wendy Savery and Kate Goetz, all justices of the peace.
Moreton sits on the Mill River Unified Union School Board.
In 2022, the BCA was handed a petition from Wallingford residents questioning Moreton’s residency. The BCA at that time voted to send him a challenge letter, but took no further action.
According to Moreton, he lived in an apartment in town until late 2021 when his landlord sold the building and he had to leave. He wasn’t able to immediately find other housing in town, and so began renting an apartment in Rutland for the winter months while converting a seasonal property he owns on Wallingford Pond Road into a full-time residence. Moreton has acknowledged that the work at Wallingford Pond Road hasn’t gone as fast as he’d like, but that he does live there during the warm months and sees it as his primary residence.
The BCA took the matter up again earlier this year and voted to remove Moreton from the checklist. Not long after, it voted to rescind that decision after Moreton raised legal concerns with the select board.
Monday’s meeting was scheduled after a meeting a few weeks prior where the BCA discussed a letter from its attorney giving it advice on this situation. The BCA concluded then that it hadn’t put Moreton’s possible removal from the checklist on that agenda and so it needed to hold yet another meeting where the item would be properly warned.
The Monday debate lasted about 45 minutes. Fredette argued that the best thing to do would be to remove Moreton from the list and then either let him take the matter up with a judge or simply re-register as a voter once his Wallingford Pond Road property is ready to host him full time. Fredette said there are no elections coming up that Moreton would be excluded from.
In past debates, Moreton has said that even if he were removed from the checklist, this wouldn’t lead to his removal from the school board, as there’s no legal mechanism for that to happen. There was one school board meeting several months ago where Moreton verbally agreed not to participate in board discussions or votes while the BCA made a decision on his residency. That lasted for that meeting, and Moreton has been participating normally ever since.
Lidstone said that the BCA has to make its decision based on the advice given to it and the written rules it operates under, and those all say that Moreton’s intent to move into town is what matters. He asked Moreton directly if he plans to move full-time to Wallingford Pond Road, to which Moreton said that he does.
Fredette said the BCA needs to create a policy that includes some kind of timeframe for when one intends to complete their move, otherwise it could be many years.
Jankus said that he recalled some language referring to a voter moving “back” to town, and asked if Moreton had ever lived at Wallingford Pond Road on a full-time basis. Lidstone responded that the language he recalls says back to town, not a specific property.
Luzader said that intent needs to be backed up by some action. Lidstone said the rules don’t specify that, and going by what the rules say, Moreton’s stated intentions are enough.
At the start of the meeting, Moreton handed out photos of his property to BCA members that include images of the building he intends to live in year-round, as well as the work done on the solar array to power it. Moreton has said in past interviews that he’s been working with contractors to get water to the property and expects this to be done over the summer.
Moreton also read from a statement at the start of the meeting thanking the Duchesnes, Petrossi and Seward for taking him on his offer to visit the property. He had invited all BCA members to come and see it.
In his statement, Moreton wrote that he objects to the Monday hearing on the grounds that no one appealed the BCA’s previous decisions in his favor for 30 days, and is now prohibited from hearing those same issues again.
The BCA never addressed that point during the meeting.