WALLINGFORD — A local school board member will remain on the voter checklist following yet another Board of Civil Authority vote.

On Monday, four members of the Board of Civil Authority voted “yes” to a motion made by BCA member Gary Fredette to remove Bruce Moreton from the town’s voter checklist, while eight members voted “no.” One member, Carolyn Behrendt, abstained.

