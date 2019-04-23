WEST HAVEN — A local man died after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday evening.
According to Vermont State Police, 37-year-old Corey Sears, of West Haven, crashed while traveling north on Route 22A in West Haven at an unknown speed.
There were no other vehicles involved with the crash, and it is not known what caused Sears to leave the road, police said.
State Police were dispatched at about 3:41 p.m. to the crash. Police said two nurses attempted to help Sears, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers were assisted by the Granville Rescue Squad, Rutland Regional Ambulance Service, Fair Haven First Response, fire departments from West Haven and Benson, police departments from Fair Haven and Castleton, and the state Department of Liquor Control.
Police urge anyone who either witnessed or has information about the crash to contact State Police at 773-9101.
