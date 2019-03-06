MOUNT HOLLY — Voters approved the general fund and highway fund on Tuesday by very similar results.
The Mount Holly budget general fund budget of $462,350 was approved 236-47 and the highway budget of $365,100 was approved 238-41.
All other budget items on the ballot were approved although one was very close. A request for $30,850 for the lease payment on a grader and $65,000 for the asset and equipment fund, for a total of $95,850, was approved 234-52.
A request of $55,500 for the operating budget for the Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department and $45,000 for the department's equipment replacement fund for a total of $100,500 was approved 245-41.
A request of $15,000 for the general budget fund for the Mount Holly Volunteer Rescue Squad and another $15,000 for the vehicle and equipment replacement fund for a total of $30,000 was approved 257-36.
One of the smaller requests, $650 for Okemo Valley TV was approved by less than 20 votes, 151-133.
A new member will be joining the Select Board. Jennifer Matthews defeated Peter Berger 156-125 for a three-year seat on the Select Board. Neither was an incumbent.
Tim Martin, a member of the Select Board, resigned in December.
About 290 people voted on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.