MOUNT HOLLY — A local brewer has a lot planned for this Memorial Day weekend.
Mount Holly Beer owner Dan Tilly said Tuesday that just that morning his company finished packing Supertubos, its summer beer. There are plans to have people taste it at several events this weekend, he said.
On Friday, Mount Holly Beer will be at Pierce’s Store in Shrewsbury. On Saturday, folks can find them at Brewers Fest in Brattleboro, and at The Vermont Country Store in Weston. Sunday, they’ll be back at The Vermont Country Store, and at Mr. Darcy’s in Ludlow.
“Probably, the most exciting one is, we’re doing a kickoff tasting at The Vermont Country Store,” said Tilly. “I’m going to be there on Saturday and Sunday.”
Supertubos is a single IPA, he said.
“It’s supposed to be bright and summery, hazy but not super-hazy, meant for the beach and that kind of thing,” he said.
He said that since the pandemic, drinking habits have changed, with many people favoring lower alcohol contents.
“We’ve made a name for ourselves with the single IPAs,” he said. “The first two beers we put out were both below 6%, they’re our bestsellers. They were 5.5%.”
Mount Holly Beer started about 2½ years ago, he said.
“We’re super excited about it,” said Tilly, regarding the new offering. “We think it’s awesome that people are trying to be more healthy and all that, so we have that going on.”
