A Mount Holly man is facing multiple criminal charges after game wardens said he had taken a deer illegally in October.
Austin Turco, 18, of Mount Holly, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland criminal court to four misdemeanor charges, taking a big game animal by illegal means, shooting a big game animal from a motor vehicle, transporting a big game animal taken by illegal means and possessing a big game animal taken by illegal means.
Turco appeared in court on Monday without an attorney and was given until Feb. 25 to notify the court whether he had hired an attorney.
Turco, who was released without bail, could be sentenced to up to 8 months in jail if convicted of the charges.
In an affidavit, Game Warden Timothy Carey said his office had been alerted through a tip received at the Operation Game Thief hotline on Oct. 28 that a fresh deer carcass had been been seen near the end of Beaver Meadow Road, but the caller also said after a green Ford Explorer was seen driving away, the deer carcass was gone.
Carey said when he reached the area, he found deer hair and blood, drag marks and deer guts and intestines that had been discarded over an embankment.
At the scene, Turco approached Carey, the affidavit said. Turco said he didn't know anything about the incident.
Carey said he and other game wardens soon found a green Ford Explorer in the area which Turco identified as his. Deer blood, which Carey said was not completely dry, was found in the vehicle.
“When I asked Turco about the blood, he stated that he wanted to 'tell the truth' and explain what happened,” Carey wrote in the affidavit.
At that time, Turco told the game wardens the deer was dead when he found it.
“Turco described the deer as snow covered, stiff and missing one of the eyes from ravens. Turco stated multiple times that he noticed that a raven or crow had picked at one of the eyes of the deer. I remember thinking that this was an unusual detail for Turco to reiterate,” Carey wrote in the affidavit.
Carey said Turco admitted to taking the deer and butchering it.
“Turco was emotional while talking to me and exclaimed several times that he did not 'jack the deer.' Despite no one mentioning anything about shooting the deer at night with a light, Turco repeated during our conversation that he did not 'jack the deer,'” the affidavit said.
Carey said he spoke with Turco's parents and Turco later on Oct. 28. He said Turco's father was very upset and would not allow the game wardens to take the Explorer as evidence.
Carey said Turco spoke privately with his father and then admitted to killing the deer himself. He told Carey he used a bow to shoot the deer before sunset but because his Explorer got stuck in the mud, he didn't move the carcass until the next day.
According to the affidavit, police interviewed Turco's friend, Jakob Flanders, at Black River High School in Ludlow on Oct. 29.
Flanders told game wardens that Turco had used a spotlight and a .22 caliber rifle to shoot the deer. He said the deer was still alive and Turco then used a bow to kill it.
Flanders was able to take the game wardens to the scene where a broken arrow was found and retrieved, the affidavit said.
A necropsy performed on Oct. 29 revealed the deer had been shot in the eye which Carey said was “the eye identified by Turco as being eaten by ravens and crows.”
While Carey said he didn't find a .22 caliber rifle while executing a search warrant at Turco's home Nov. 9, he said he learned that Turco had been checked into the Public Safety Department Office at Vermont Technical College on Oct. 29, the day after the game wardens began their investigation.
Carey said the season for hunting deer with a firearm was closed on Oct. 27 and the timing did not align with the restriction of about 6:50 a.m. to 6:20 p.m for archery season on that date.
