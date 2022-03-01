MOUNT HOLLY — In Mount Holly, voters approved a $447,590 budget by a vote of 342-60.
The highway budget of $378,750 passed by a vote of 356-48.
Another article, asking voters to authorize the sale of cannabis in the town failed by a vote of 250-147.
All other ballot articles passed.
In the town’s only contested race, Diana Garrow defeated Brigid Sullivan for a three-year term on the Select Board 239-165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.