Mount St. Joseph Academy honored graduates, alumni and its relationship with Haiti at its 2023 commencement ceremony Friday evening.
Following Rev. Maurice Moreau’s invocation and a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” MSJ Principal Michael Alexander spoke to the 17 graduates about the significance of this year’s graduating class.
Having started his role four years ago, Alexander acknowledged how much graduates have overcome to reach this moment.
“There are only a handful of seminal moments in an individual's life (that) define or redefine their path. High school graduation is certainly one of those,” Alexander said. “This is a day that certainly culminates 13 years in preparation for a lifetime of continuous learning. This is not the end, it's just the beginning. Each and every one of you graduating this evening is ready for the challenges before you.”
Alexander gave additional acknowledgments to the 31 Haitian graduates of MSJ over the years and the three additional Haitian graduates of 2023.
In addition to joining for Friday’s graduation, many of the 31 Haitian graduates and their families also attended a proclamation ceremony earlier in the day at City Hall.
The proclamation, which was made by Rutland Mayor Mike Doenges, declared that June 2 will hereafter be a day to celebrate the connection between Rutland City and MSJ’s Haitian students and alumni.
“I think one of the most important things that we recognize as board members is connection to communities beyond our own,” Doenges said at the proclamation ceremony. “(We need) these types of connections in the world because 20, 30, 40 years from now, there's going to be impact. You're all here to come back for this graduation tonight. You’re all participating in our community. There's an impact to that connection.”
Mauranne and Myrdel Geffard, two Haitian graduates of 2018 and 2014, respectively, spoke at Friday’s ceremony about their relationship with MSJ and Rutland City and what the opportunity to study at MSJ meant to them.
“In the world grappling with racial and discriminatory issues, your embrace of the Haitian students, irrespective of race or color, showcases the strength of acceptance and unity. Together, we shatter stereotypes, proving that love transcends boundaries,” Mauranne said.
She added that everyone should challenge themselves to push that acceptance further and ensure that there is a seat at the table for all.
“Let's dismantle the idea that success is a finite resource and instead embrace the concept of collective success. As we work to expand the table together, let's create a world where inclusion and acceptance are a norm, not the exception,” Mauranne said.
Other speakers at Friday’s ceremony included graduate Dominic Valente, who gave the Veritas et Puritas Address; graduate Ryan LaForest, who gave the Salutatory Address; and Bishop Christopher Coyne.
Alumni of the Class of 1973 were also honored at the ceremony with golden diplomas in celebration of their 50th anniversary.
Brian Pierce, this year’s valedictorian, spoke to his fellow graduates about his gratitude and his hopes for the future.
He told the audience that it was a luxury to have the help and support of his peers, teachers, family and greater community throughout his education, adding that many of those key individuals help shaped who he is.
He added that while he is not sure what the future holds, what is truly important to him is working in service of others.
“I find that there is nothing more important in life than putting others before yourself. It is what truly sets people apart from one another. There are those who serve and there are those who tend to only think of themselves. What it boils down to at the end of the day is effort,” Pierce said. “I urge my fellow graduates to live by that same standard to always put forth all of their effort.”
