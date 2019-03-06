MOUNT TABOR — All town offices appear to have been filled, even though some positions did not have candidates on the ballot.
Robert Gasperetti received 21 write-in votes for moderator; Adele Eichel received eight write-in votes for auditor; and Susan Howard received 10 write-in votes for a second position as auditor.
No results were immediately provided for the floor meeting on Monday at which voters were being asked to approve a budget of $171,425.
— Patrick McArdle
