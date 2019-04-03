The murder trial of a Mount Tabor woman accused of shooting and killing her husband at their home in December 2016 has been delayed again with the prosecution and the defense saying it would be difficult to guess when the case might be ready to go before a jury.
In February 2017, Peggy Lee Shores, 53, of Mount Tabor, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of second-degree murder.
Police said she killed her husband, David Shores, 54, in their Mount Tabor home on Dec. 11, 2016.
According to Peggy Shores, her husband was walking upstairs from the basement when he tripped and accidentally shot himself.
But law-enforcement investigators cited details such as the angle of the shot and the absence of gunfire residue on David Shores to refute the idea he was holding the gun. There has been no argument from Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy or Steven Howard, the attorney who represents Peggy Shores, that anyone other than David and Peggy Shores were in the house on the night David Shores was shot.
In November, Kennedy filed a motion, co-signed by Howard, that said the attorneys expected the case to be trial-ready by April 1.
On Tuesday, however, Kennedy said a rough guess was that the trial, which is expected to last 10 days, might not start until summer and Howard declined to give an estimate.
The issue is a pair of motions filed by Howard and the state about how a forensics expert, hired by Shores, should be allowed to do his own examination of the evidence.
Christopher Robinson, a forensics expert based in the state of Georgia, wants the state to provide evidence to him, including the gun and David Shores’ shirt, so he can examine it at his home laboratory. Robinson, who has worked in forensics for more than 20 years, told the court on Tuesday he has specialized equipment at his home that he can’t move.
Capt. Scott Dunlap, of the Vermont State Police, said the agency would be opposed to letting evidence in a criminal case be removed from their possession thereby breaking the “chain of custody.”
Robinson said he would be willing to come to Vermont to look at the evidence. However, he said he would need to be able to use equipment at the Vermont Forensics Laboratory in order to conduct those tests because he can’t easily move, for instance, a microscope valued at about $10,000 or a shooting chamber that would allow a forensics expert to fire a test bullet that could be retrieved and examined.
Trisha Conti, director of the VFL, said Tuesday the laboratory could lose its accreditation if they allowed an outsider, without Vermont authorization to use their equipment.
Dunlap and Conti said they would have objections to allowing a civilian like Robinson to possess and fire a loaded gun inside a state facility.
Howard asked Judge Thomas Zonay to order the state to send the evidence to Robinson in Georgia or let Robinson use the equipment at VFL under the supervision of the laboratory staff or State Police.
“We’re offering them one thing that they never offered us, an opportunity to observe the testing. They actually have an opportunity to see how we’re doing the testing, to actually have, basically, an opportunity to critique as well as observe, to ensure the integrity of the evidence is maintained and that the equipment is used appropriately,” he said.
Zonay said it was unlikely he would order the evidence to be turned over to someone the court only knew as a voice on the phone.
Robinson and Conti testified by phone on Tuesday.
However, Zonay said he believed there were several ways the state and Howard could try to make arrangements that would accommodate the state’s need to preserve evidence with a defendant’s right to examine the evidence offered against her.
Zonay gave both sides until April 26 to work out an agreement. When Kennedy said she would try to arrange a meeting with staff from the VFL but said she expected it would take more than three weeks, Zonay said the parties could request more time if needed.
Shores, who was in the courtroom Tuesday, did not audibly address the court during the two-hour hearing. She has been held in jail since her arraignment even after members of David Shores’ family asked for her release and offered to let her stay with them.
