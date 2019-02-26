MOUNT TABOR — The small town of Mount Tabor not only has no contested races, but has a number of municipal offices for which there are no candidates.
There are no candidates on the ballot for town moderator, town agent or trustee of public funds. There are two open auditor positions, one for a one-year seat and one for a three-year seat, for which no one has thrown their hat in the ring in the small town where Town Clerk William Basso says there are about 150 voters.
This year's proposed budget is $171,425, an increase of $1,700, or 1 percent, over the current budget of $169,725.
The town report does not separate the budget from the amount to be raised by taxes. Most of the increases in the budget are small, including $2,000 more for the town clerk and town treasurer, $200 more for internet and phone services and $3,000 more for Mount Tabor's highway crews to use for winter maintenance.
Mount Tabor is part of the Taconic and Green Regional School District.
Mount Tabor's floor meeting, which includes votes on appropriations and the town budget, will be on March 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the town offices.
The election of town officers will take place on March 5 at the town offices from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Patrick McArdle
