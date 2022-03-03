MOUNT TABOR — Voters aren't asked to directly approve the budget but they gave permission, at the floor meeting on Monday, to the select board to set a tax rate that will meet the budget.
The proposed budget for the town is about $261,100. The tax rate will be be set at the first meeting in July.
There were no contested races but write-in votes meant a three-way tie for a two-year term as auditor and a six-way tie for a one-year term for lister.
The initial count suggested a seven-way tie for a one-year term as auditor but Town Clerk Bill Basso, who won three-year terms as tax-collector and delinquent tax collector and a three-year term as lister, said on Wednesday that Linda Davison won the position, having gotten two votes.
The election got votes from 38 residents this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.