Voters in the Mill River Unified Union School District approved a $17.6 million budget, up 5 percent from last year resulting in an increase of $859,453 per pupil and $2.3 million for public school building improvements to all five schools.
Of the total, $295,000 is attributed to contractual salary increases and $150,000 will go toward health insurance premiums which rose 11.8 percent, according to a release from School Board Finance Committee Chair Andy Richards-Peele.
Clarendon saw 439 voters at their polls, Shrewsbury counted 238, while 110 turned out in Tinmouth and 390 in Wallingford.
Of those voters, 630 over all four towns voted in favor, while 537 voted against the budget, and 13 of the ballots were left blank where the overall budget was concerned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.