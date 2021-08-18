Never in a million years did Kate Schneider think she would be crowned Mrs. World.
“But here I am,” the West Rutland native said with a chuckle during a recent phone interview.
In April, Schneider — née Galligan — was named Mrs. World 2020, following the resignation of the original title holder.
A graduate of the Mount St. Joseph Academy Class of 2000, Schneider’s path to pageantry wasn’t a direct one.
After MSJ, she attended Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where she got a degree in radiography. She spent some time working as an X-ray technician before returning to school to get a master’s degree in nutrition science and an MBA at Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. She now works as a registered dietitian, living just across the New York border in Saratoga County with her husband, James.
Schneider said she competed in pageants when she was a child but got the itch again several years ago.
“It was kind of always in the back of my mind because I love volunteerism and getting out in the community, and things like that. So I was like, ‘I'm going to give it a whirl.’”
Founded in 1977, the Mrs. America Pageant is a beauty competition for married women. Winners go on to compete for the title of Mrs. World, which was founded in 1984.
In 2019, Schneider threw her hat in the ring, as one of 25 women competing for the title of Mrs. New York America. To her surprise, she won on her first try.
That same year, she finished as a top-12 semifinalist in the Mrs. America Pageant.
After her strong showing, the Mrs. World organization reached out to her to see if she was interested in representing Ireland, which did not have a pageant at the time. Organizers thought she’d be a good candidate because of her Irish-American heritage.
“I thought, OK, why not? I'm kind of on a roll with this whole pageant thing,” she said.
At the 2020 competition, held in Las Vegas in late 2019, Schneider fell just short of the title, coming in first runner-up among 50 countries.
Coming so close, she said she knew she wanted to compete again.
However, it turned out she wouldn’t have to wait until the next pageant to get her turn with the crown.
In April of this year, Schneider received a call telling her she was Mrs. World, after original 2020 winner Caroline Jurie resigned amid a controversy in her home country of Sri Lanka.
As first runner-up, the duties of Mrs. World now fell to Schneider.
With the pageant postponed because of the pandemic, Schneider will hold the title until January 2022 when she crowns the next Mrs. World in Las Vegas.
While part of the Mrs. World gig entails the expected glitz and glamor of public appearances at events like New York Fashion Week, galas and other pageant commitments near and far, community service is also a big component.
Title holders use their platform to draw attention to issues and organizations dear to them. For Schneider, childhood health and nutrition has been her focus.
“That’s something that I've always been passionate about. I think it's just because I, myself, went through so much growing up, nutrition-wise,” she said.
Schneider, who has an autoimmune disease, said understanding nutrition and healthy eating was important to her physical health and well-being growing up. It’s also what inspired her to become a dietitian.
“So when I competed in pageants, I thought, this is the perfect way to have a louder voice in that realm and make a difference, hopefully, with childhood health,” she said.
Using her platform, she has brought attention to issues like childhood obesity and food insecurity, as well as advocated for children with autoimmune diseases like hers.
Schneider has worked with a number of youth-oriented organizations, including No Kid Hungry, Action for Healthy Kids, YMCA Healthy Kids Program, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Best Buddies, Feed the Children, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
She said she is currently in talks with the nonprofit Feed the Children to contribute articles to its new family health and wellness online initiative.
In her remaining five months as Mrs. World, she plans to make more public appearances nationally and internationally — though she noted the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has made it difficult to plan trips.
Schneider said she hopes to visit St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee — where she has already made a number of virtual appearances — as well as travel to South Africa with the nonprofit Save the Children. She’s also planning another visit to Ireland before she gives up her crown.
Diane Hardgrove is state executive director for Mrs. New York America, where she has served for more than a decade.
Hardgrove, who held the title of Mrs. Arizona/Mrs. America in 2006 and Mrs. World in 2007, came to know Schneider on the New York pageant circuit.
“I adore Kate. She's such a wonderful person,” she said.
She praised Schneider’s work to promote childhood health, calling it inspirational and motivating.
“She really has a passion for her platform. And I think that's really key — for the Mrs. World organization and the Mrs. America organization — is having a really great community service platform,” Hardgrove said. “These women have a voice, and so they're able to promote a platform that they're really passionate about.”
