Mount St. Joseph Academy’s Class of 2019 heard messages of faith and determination at their graduation ceremony Friday at St. Peter Church.
The Rev. John McDermott, of Burlington, served as guest speaker and offered brief remarks focused on two quotes he remembered from his yearbook at his own graduation. The first was, “You work all your life for a certain goal, and then they move the posts on you.” He told the class of 2019 that this graduation just meant they had new achievements to work toward.
The second was, “We don’t know what the future holds, but we know who holds the future.” That would be God, McDermott said, and the graduates should turn to him each day.
The Class of 1969 was recognized with golden diplomas, and they then presented Admr. Barry Costello, who was a member of the class for two years but did not graduate from MSJ, with an “associate’s degree,” which Costello accepted to a standing ovation.
Salutatorian Kristen Elliott talked about determination in the face of difficulty and even failure.
“Failures in life are not the end, they are merely an obstacle to be overcome,” she said. “Once we reach our limit, we must keep going.”
Elliott talked about drawing inspiration from her grandmother, who grew up in poverty with few educational options, but walked miles to school each day, studying hard and becoming a nurse. Elliott said she did not always understand the significance of her grandmother’s story when she used to hear it as a child.
“As I look back now, I realize how hopeless my grandmother’s situation looked to someone outside looking in,” she said. “My grandmother knew she could not fail ... because she had the courage to push past limitations.”
Valedictorian Victoria Tracy talked about how it was an exciting time for her class, both an end and a beginning creating mixed emotions.
“The future holds no promises, rather mysteries and surprises,” she said. “The community of MSJ has given us all the confidence needed to handle whatever life holds for us.”
Tracy said she entered high school searching for a place to belong, and she found it at MSJ, crediting her parents, teachers and friends with helping her find her way. She said she and her classmates were future doctors, nurses, business owners, musicians and politicians and that they must continue to learn and grow.
“MSJ will always be part of our roots,” she said. “I cannot wait to see the things we all will achieve.”
