Mount Saint Joseph Academy is getting a new second-in-command, and he's coming from all the way over in Fair Haven.
“When I went to MSJ, it was the sense of family — a tight-knit group of teachers, administrators and students — it struck a chord with me,” said Michael Alexander, director of school counseling for the Slate Valley Unified Union School District at Fair Haven Union High School. “This was as close to a family situation as you can get.”
Raised in Castleton, Alexander is a “Slater” through and through: he's a fourth generation FHUHS graduate in his family, and has family throughout the Castleton and Fair Haven communities.
He received a Bachelor's of Science from Norwich University before entering the Army, where he remained for 25 years as a commissioned officer until he retired.
Sort of.
“Nobody retires,” Alexander said. “The generation I was brought up in — retirement is a shift in priorities. My wife and I will always find a purpose to serve.”
Alexander said he and his wife were considering where to settle once he came out of the service in 2013, when they returned to FHUHS for their 25th high school reunion.
And home is always where the heart is.
“We reconnected with friends there,” Alexander said. “We realized that we could probably retire anywhere, but at the end of the day we still had really good connections with the community.”
So Alexander decided he would go back to school to get his Masters in School Counseling, and six years ago began his work at FHUHS.
“I've developed, in my time as an educator, a sense of empathy, a sense of wanting to help people,” Alexander said. “It was a calling...the idea of working with young people to decide how they wanted to start their lives...It's kind of a natural transition from service in the military to service in the community .”
Six years at FHUHS treated him well, Alexander said, but a new opportunity presented itself earlier this year.
“I've always known about MSJ,” Alexander said. “Growing up, MSJ has a reputation for being a very good school. We competed against MSJ in sports...it's well-known commodity with excellent opportunities.”
It was also a school where Alexander said he felt welcomed as a fellow Catholic.
“I love the idea of collaborating with all stakeholders, the team of teams that make up this school,” Alexander said. “There are already established systems and structures in place.”
MSJ school principal Sarah Fortier said they interviewed over 30 candidates for the new position, but Alexander's educational experience pulled him out from the crowd.
“He's just been being a vice principal at Fair Haven for the last couple of years,” Fortier said. “He has a wonderful personality and humor to boot.”
Though former vice principal Phil Hall is moving on to a new vice principalship at the Castleton Village School, Fortier said she had faith that Alexander would enter seamlessly into the MSJ family.
“He was beloved,” Fortier said of Hall. “He will be very much missed and we wish him nothing but the best in the future.”
Alexander said leaving his old school to start at MSJ on July 1 was a bittersweet transition, but he saw a new path opening up for him.
“I'm gonna miss the kids,” Alexander said. “This is why I'm here...(but) this looks like a great opportunity to make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.