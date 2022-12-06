msj project help

From left, Mount St. Joseph Academy students Cindy Carranza, Colton Smith and Alyssa Fullam show off items collected for the school’s annual Project Help food and toy drive.

 Photo provided by Mount St. Joseph Academy

Every year, the small school on Convent Avenue undertakes a project collecting donations citywide to help those in need during the holiday season.

This week, Mount St. Joseph Academy’s students and staff are in the process of collecting donations and gifts for Project Help, its annual tradition that started over 50 years ago, giving food boxes and toys to the community, from the community.

