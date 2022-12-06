Every year, the small school on Convent Avenue undertakes a project collecting donations citywide to help those in need during the holiday season.
This week, Mount St. Joseph Academy’s students and staff are in the process of collecting donations and gifts for Project Help, its annual tradition that started over 50 years ago, giving food boxes and toys to the community, from the community.
For years, students went door to door citywide asking for nonperishable items, which they hauled back to the school’s gym to be culled for expiration dates and then sorted into boxes by size of family. They then delivered the boxes and, if the family had kids, Christmas presents to families who had reached out to the Vermont Catholic Charities organization for help.
Approximately 50 families will benefit from Project Help this year, according to MSJ Vice Principal Mike Audette.
After 50-plus years, Project Help is a well-oiled machine, even after COVID-19 changed the standard operating procedure. Now, instead of going door to door, nonperishable items are brought to the school, and there is a larger number of monetary donations, which students and staff take to local grocery stores to pick out and purchase the items for the boxes.
This is Audette’s 14th year with Project Help.
“When I first started, we had a map of every street in the city, and students would go out with drivers and go door to door collecting,” he recalled.
But, he said, the changes made to adapt to COVID weren't necessarily bad.
“The financial donations guarantee consistency from box to box whereas going door to door you’re at the mercy of what people are able to give at that time,” Audette said. “So this way we can augment the boxes — if we need more bread, more potatoes for the box — we can go to the store.”
MSJ coordinates with other local social service agencies to “make sure all the need is trying to be met, instead of just one organization trying to take it all on,” Audette said. And funds are also raised at the school through student contests, dress-down days, and letters sent to local businesses for donations.
At the end of the project, thousands of dollars in donations and food yield enough to fill boxes for dozens of families.
“People donate massive amounts of food,” Audette said, and the monetary donations are used to purchase gift cards at local supermarkets, which often donate an additional percentage.
MSJ senior and student government secretary Cindy Carranza has, like all of the students, participated in Project Help during all four of her years there.
“My first year, we went door to door in a specific neighborhood. It was quite cold that day, but we did get rewarded with hot cocoa,” she said.
“We’re all only one situation away from needing help,” Audette said, "and it’s an opportunity for the kids to empathize with people in need and see the direct effect that they’re having. Our hope is (they) do this here as part of the school project, and maybe it’s going to motivate (them) to want to do this on (their) own — serve a meal with the Mission, help out the Community Cupboard — something where you’re involved in the community. We look at this as a springboard for that.”
“It goes back to core values,” he added. “You can learn all the academic stuff you want (but) if you walk out of these doors caring about other people and being involved in your community, wherever you live, I think we’ve taught them something good.”
Monetary and nonperishable food donations can be dropped off at MSJ at 127 Convent Ave. in Rutland through Friday this week until 12:15 p.m. at the front office, and after school hours on Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Monetary donations can also be made online at www.msjvermont.org/donate under “Give to MSJ.” Call 802-775-0151 for more information.
