MORETOWN — Heavy rain on Christmas Day accompanied by balmy temperatures created mud-season conditions on back roads before a cold front moved in this weekend.
Last Friday morning, one driver on a dirt road in Moretown found himself in the daunting situation of meeting an oncoming vehicle on a narrow, muddy road.
According to Vermont State Police, just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 25, Joseph Pilette, 28, of Barre, was driving uphill on Moretown Mountain Road when he gave an oncoming vehicle “a wide berth” near the intersection with Haupts Road.
But Pilette veered too far. In heavy rain and in deep mud, his 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander began to slide off the roadway down a steep embankment, explained Trooper Ryan Riegler in a press release.
Pilette’s vehicle slid about 10 feet down the bank, Riegler explained in an email, before it rolled one full rotation. “Once over the embankment, the vehicle rolled approximately 75 feet until it was stopped by a small diameter tree,” Riegler wrote. “The driver was indeed wearing his seatbelt. He is very lucky a small diameter tree prevented the vehicle from rolling further downhill and into Cox Brook.”
No tickets were issued, and Pilette was uninjured, Riegler noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.