Chances are, if you live on a dirt road in central Vermont, you and your neighbors are wishing you had stocked up on toilet paper and provisions going into this rainy weekend.
You might not be getting out any time soon.
Road commissioners around the region have posted or closed dozens of miles of back roads, in some cases because vehicles bogged down in mud are mired so deeply in the soft muck, there is too great a risk of bringing in wreckers and road crews and having them get stuck, too.
Students are having to congregate at uncustomary bus stops in order to get to schools. And town officials around the region report that on the worst roads, efforts are being made to ensure older residents or shut-ins are being checked on, even if it is by telephone or email.
Is this year really that different from other years?
The sticky answer is: Yes. Definitely.
Barely a week ago there was nearly a foot of snow quickly followed by mild temperatures that have loosened up roads — as one Plainfield resident noted — “something fierce.”
“This is probably the worst mud season in 20 years,” said Waterbury’s Municipal Manager Bill Shepeluk.
In response, Waterbury road crews Friday morning were contending with situations on Perry Hill and Gregg Hill roads, where vehicles stuck in mud had led to roads being closed off to through traffic.
“The problem we’re facing is, we’re not getting any freezing temperatures,” Shepeluk said. “If you don’t have to travel on a gravel road, don’t.”
Similar “vehicles stuck”-type anecdotes were reported in Williamstown, Barre Town, Plainfield, Marshfield, Berlin, East Montpelier, Middlesex, Roxbury, Duxbury, Moretown and Worcester. Photos on social media show hundreds of yards of wide, deep ruts in some areas.
A white-knuckled driver coming off an especially rutted section of Gonyaw Road in Plainfield yelled to passers-by who had been watching the mud-slinging rollercoaster ride, “That (expletive) sucked. No way I’m getting back tonight … I definitely just made it worse for everybody.”
On Thursday and Friday, school buses were not traveling on either Perry Hill or Gregg Hill in Waterbury. The Harwood Unified Union School District put out bulletins advising families where buses would pick up and drop off students while roads were impassable in multiple towns.
It was not clear whether any buses in central Vermont had gotten stuck this week.
Jennifer Miller-Arsenault, interim superintendent of Washington Central Supervisory Union, replied to a query via email: “We had a few roads that were impassable this morning, primarily in Worcester and Middlesex. In those cases, we rerouted the buses and/or picked up students at the end of the road. The bus company notified families of any necessary changes.”
In some communities, there are also many reports of delayed mail delivery. On Facebook pages and Front Porch Forum, residents with larger vehicles were offering to make deliveries, if necessary. So far most mail deliveries were happening across Waterbury Center with just a handful of addresses unreachable on Gregg Hill in Waterbury on Friday.
Post office staffer Joe Mongeur said carriers are accustomed to mud season challenges. “So far, it’s not been catastrophic.”
(Probably expect delays in newspaper deliveries in some affected areas, as well.)
The Waterbury Area Senior Center and Twin Valley Senior Center in East Montpelier this week were in “mud season mode” for Meals on Wheels deliveries. “Muddy roads are something we are ready for each year just like snow and ice,” said Justin Blackman, chair of the Waterbury center’s board of directors. At Twin Valley, drivers with more “all-terrain” type vehicles were at the ready, organizers said.
“We will deliver a few frozen meals to have on hand just in case the road conditions prevent delivery. Our staff is in contact with our recipients making sure they are not left without food,” Blackman explained.
Local officials, including town clerks, indicated they were conducting welfare checks on far-afield residents. Fortunately, while roads were impassable, internet and phone service, as well as utilities were unaffected — making reaching out much easier than other storm conditions that make getting to vulnerable residents much harder.
So why is this year so notably different?
Typical weather patterns this time of year see sunshine during the day with mild temperatures that dip below freezing at night. Not only are those good conditions for maple sugaring, but that allows road crews to work at night to grade ruts, add gravel, and get roads passable for traffic the next day. This week though, daytime highs crept into the 60s with little nighttime freezing.
In Worcester, crews were out trying to fill in areas that were beyond impassable. On Hampshire Hill, for example, gravity and momentum were getting drivers down to Minister Brook Road, but with no chance of getting back up without significant road repairs.
As of Friday morning, highway workers were on Perry Hill in Waterbury, where they were hoping to get a vehicle towed out. In general, local residents are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel on any gravel roads.
“The more traffic you have on a muddy road, the worse it gets,” Shepeluk said.
The other variable that makes mud season worse is wet conditions. That’s why highway departments are bracing for the weekend with rain in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday.
Shepeluk said spring rains can sometimes be good for gravel roads transitioning from winter conditions.
“It can drive frost out of the ground so it can dry out faster,” he said. But rain on top of significant mud won’t mean drying out soon. “It’s bad in the short term,” he added.
Local residents on roads that are closed or badly rutted are reminded to check in with neighbors, especially elderly residents.
It also is important for residents in “impassable” or posted areas to have an emergency plan.
Waterbury Fire Chief Gary Dillon said the department deals with calls on muddy roads every spring. Sometimes there is a way around mud to get to a call, other times a road crew may have to assist, he said.
“Every year, emergency vehicles get stuck in the mud someplace. In Waterbury, the fire department has been very fortunate and has not had a problem that would prevent us from getting someplace,” he explained. “It could happen. People should always have a home emergency plan on getting to a safe place.”
Dillon emphasized Shepeluk’s message for local residents to limit their travel on dirt roads as much as possible.
“I realize that people that live there have no choice, but people should not just go out for a ride to see how bad they are,” he added.
Lisa Scagliotti, of Waterbury Roundabout, joined staff writers Eric Blaisdell, Steven Pappas, Sophia Buckley-Clement in contributing to this report.
