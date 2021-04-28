A new mural will brighten one city school building with a colorful message of kindness.
Detroit-based artist Syd Veverka began painting the 30- by 15-foot mural on the Grove Street side of Keefe Gymnasium on Monday.
The project is part of an ongoing effort to place murals on buildings throughout the city.
Mark Foley Jr., who has facilitated the creation of a number of murals on his city properties, said Veverka’s aunt, who lives in Rutland, contacted him last summer offering to sponsor a mural painted by her niece.
After checking out Veverka’s work, Foley thought a school building would be an ideal location.
“To me, it shouted out kids,” he said.
Foley then pitched the idea to Rutland City Public Schools leadership, who jumped at the opportunity.
“Everybody seemed to really want to do it,” he said.
Kerry Coarse, principal at Rutland Intermediate School, said the next step was to connect Veverka virtually with students in the RIS art club so they could collaborate on a theme and design.
“It was pretty easy to come up with a theme because our whole mantra here is ‘building community’ and just to be kind to one another,” said Coarse. “So we came up with ‘a community built on kindness’ and asked our art club to think about what does that mean and how is that represented?”
After brainstorming with students, Veverka came up with a design.
“It's colorful, it's fun and seems to be appropriate for us here,” Coarse said.
The mural features a diverse group of young people playing on a hill under a blue sky.
Veverka said she drew inspiration from the student’s ideas of people working together and helping each other out.
“There's little acts of kindness that show up in the piece,” she said.
Those acts include people feeding animals, waving to each other and offering one another something to drink.
“That's the idea of kindness to your fellow human — thoughtfulness and thinking of others needs,” she said.
In the center of the mural, a group of children are being led through a doorway to what Veverka described as a “more peaceful place.”
She said the students liked the idea of people being taken somewhere new.
“It’s also about trust,” she said.
Also showing up in the mural are squirrels — a nod to Veverka’s last name, which means “squirrel” in Czech.
“That's just a special little thing for my family,” she said.
She added that the squirrel is “a resilient creature” that lives in city-nature landscapes alongside humans.
“We cohabitate together. We’re part of each other's lives.”
Based in Detroit, Veverka spent time living and painting in Chicago after attending the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
“In Chicago, I found mural work to be something that fits really well with me,” she said, noting that the medium has found new appreciation in recent years.
“People are really interested in hand-painted art again,” she said.
Veverka described her artwork as being for everybody.
“With the mural work that I do, putting up a big piece of art in a community, I like it to be something that is pretty heartwarming and colorful and just nice to look at.”
Veverka, who plans to finish the mural by next week, possibly sooner if the weather cooperates, said she is looking forward to hearing people’s response to it.
“I'm waiting to see what the end result looks like just like everyone else,” she said.
Foley expressed gratitude that RCPS was so supportive of the project, saying that he’s been looking for ways to get young people more involved with the creation of murals.
“I think the whole idea of kids talking about it and then seeing it being done and having some connection to it, to me, is fantastic,” he said. “They'll always be able to see it. Hopefully this thing's going to be around for 25 years and, for the kids that were involved, there's going to be a connection to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.