FAIR HAVEN — A mural honoring veterans will be unveiled Saturday, ahead of a helicopter landing on the town green.
According to a release from Benjamin Howard, of the Vermont Veterans Tribute Task Force, the mural, created by local artist Kathryn Palmer-Weigers, will be unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. A LifeNet helicopter will land on the town green at 11:30 a.m.
The building the mural will be on is owned by Kevin Durkee, a Marine veteran.
The Vermont Veterans Tribute Task Force was formed in 2020 by Joshua Ferguson and Howard, both of Fair Haven.
“We are grateful to our community for supporting every stage of this special project, and we encourage communities around Vermont to support similar creative efforts as we approach the 250 celebration of our country,” stated Ferguson. “We are deeply grateful to Kathryn for her artistry and ability to bring creative works to life in efforts to honor Vermont veterans.”
Palmer-Weigers is originally from Maryland and has lived in Vermont for the past two decades. According to the release, her work has appeared in various places across the state, including a number of murals in Rutland City.
