City Hall in Rutland potentially will be the site of a new mural thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign sponsored by the state Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program. The effort is being led by the Chaffee Art Center.
According to a news release, the project is a collaboration between the Chaffee Art Center and local muralist Lopi LaRoe — also known as, LMNOPI — to bring inspiration to the Rutland community by adding more powerful public art.
The new mural will be on the Strongs Avenue-facing side of city hall.
The news release stated the theme of the project will promote “reading and books as a gateway to imagination and adventure especially in our technologically saturated world.” The mural will feature “a bespectacled child who appears to be dreaming of geometry, gazing upward surrounded by a flock of flying books.”
“The goal of this mural, centrally located in downtown Rutland, is primarily for community inspiration. Public art on this scale has an uplifting effect and can act as a catalyst to change perceptions about the quality of life in a town or city,” stated LaRoe. “As a new resident here, it is one of my goals to lend my creative talents to elevate Rutland’s reputation as a desirable place to live."
If the campaign reaches its $6,000 goal by Sept. 30, the city will receive a matching grant of $12,000 from the state.
Visit /bit.ly/mural0831 to learn more about the project and to make a donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.