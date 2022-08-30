City Hall in Rutland potentially will be the site of a new mural thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign sponsored by the state Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program. The effort is being led by the Chaffee Art Center.

According to a news release, the project is a collaboration between the Chaffee Art Center and local muralist Lopi LaRoe — also known as, LMNOPI — to bring inspiration to the Rutland community by adding more powerful public art.

