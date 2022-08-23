A racially charged murder case is tentatively slated for trial in June.
Lawyers in the Courtney Samplatsky case agreed Tuesday to a discovery schedule that would see depositions wrapped up by April 1, defense motions filed by May 1 and the case trial-ready by June 1. Samplatsky, 34, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Sincere M. Johnson, who was found dead in a Baxter Street house June 12. The charge carries a 20-year minimum and a maximum of life in prison.
Samplatsky is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pointing a gun at two other people during the incident.
The hearing before Judge David Fenster in Rutland County criminal court Tuesday was brief. Public Defender Mary Kay Lanthier said she and Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan spoke ahead of time and jointly filed a proposed discovery schedule.
Nothing was contested at the hearing.
Police said Samplatsky and her boyfriend, Michael O’Brien, who is charged with aiding in the commission of second-degree murder, were described as seeking a drug dealer to rob. Samplatsky reportedly bragged about shooting Johnson in the face before the two of them fled to New Hampshire, where they were arrested after breaking into a post office.
Samplatsky has a history of arrests in connection with drugs and prostitution. Police said she denied the killing when interviewed, but went on a racist tirade, repeatedly referring to Johnson, a Black man, using a racial slur, and claiming that the entire African American population of Rutland was engaged in sexual assaults upon children.
The interview prompted prosecutors to charge the case as a hate crime.
