Two prominent out-of-state businessmen arrested this week in connection with a murder-for-hire plot that led to the fatal shooting of a Vermont man four years ago, have had their removal hearings in federal courts in Nevada and California continued until next week.
Berk Eratay, 35, appeared briefly for a virtual hearing in U.S. District Court in Nevada on Thursday afternoon on a request by federal authorities to have him removed to Vermont. Federal Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach agreed during the 10-minute hearing to continue the motion at the request of defense lawyer David Chesnoff until Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile in federal court in California, Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, also had his removal hearing postponed until Tuesday at the request of his lawyer.
A federal grand jury in Vermont indicted Dr. Gumrukcu and Eratay on May 19 with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities — cellphones — in the commission of coast-to-coast murder-for-hire which resulted in the fatal shooting of Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville in January 2018.
If convicted, Dr. Gumrukcu and Eratay face mandatory life in prison or the death penalty.
Dr. Gumrukcu was listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper said Dr. Gumrukcu holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, according to an archived version of the website.
The newspaper said Dr. Gumrukcu created techniques for treating chronic infectious diseases and cancer, according to the archived site.
The company, which is based in Los Angeles, is developing several drugs for diseases including influenza, HIV and Covid-19, according to its website.
Eratay is the founder of HiBlockchains in Las Vegas for the past four months and the director of information technology at Seraph Medical in Los Angeles since June 2021. Gumrukcu serves on the board.
Four people have now been arrested in the last eight weeks in connection with the fatal shooting that followed Davis being removed from his Caledonia County home on Saturday night Jan. 6, 2018 by a single man impersonating a U.S. Marshal, according to Vermont State Police and FBI. The imposter carried a rife, had a badge and was wearing marshal service clothing.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas "Kolo" Kerest of Shelburne has failed to outline the motive for the kidnap and homicide plot. Kerest also has declined multiple requests for interviews since the arrests began in the case.
Initial reports indicated the murder-for-hire case centers on a possible investment fraud.
After the latest arrests this week, the law firm Block & Leviton posted the investment research firm, Hindenburg Research tweeted it has “prepared a full report on Serhat Gumrukcu and his career as a lifelong con artist, which we are releasing next week...It is easily the most deranged story we have ever researched…”
Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian Biosciences stock at $8 each on May 18, to gross over $2 million, according to securities filings.
The indictment in Vermont noted the two men conspired from October 2017 to January 2018 with Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Col. and others known and unknown to the grand jury in the kidnapping case.
The case began to unfold when the FBI and Vermont State Police arrested Banks at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on a charge of kidnapping Davis from his Danville home on Jan. 6, 2018.
Davis was found dead the following day still in handcuffs and shot multiple times in the head and torso, state police said. He was left in a snowbank off the side of Peacham Road in the town of Barnet several miles from his residence, Vermont State Police said.
After the arrest of Banks on a criminal complaint in late March, the grand jury indicted him and a second man, Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nevada.
Authorities subsequently arrested Ethridge on a charge of conspiring to kidnap Davis, records show. Ethridge reportedly communicated with Banks before and after the kidnapping and homicide, including getting a call from Banks the day after indicating the deeds had been completed, the indictment said.
Ethridge has pleaded not guilty to the charge and remains in federal custody.
Banks is due for arraignment in U.S. District Court in Burlington at 10 a.m. June 2. A magistrate judge ordered him during a removal hearing to be taken by the U.S. Marshals Service to Vermont. He arrived at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors in Vermont want Banks jailed pending trial because he is a danger to the community. They noted that searches at his Colorado residence and his temporary quarters in Wyoming resulted in the confiscation of firearms, including a 9-mm handgun and a so-called "ghost gun." Ghost guns, which have no serial number and are untraceable, can be purchased online and assembled at home. They are often obtained by prohibited buyers, domestic abusers, and gun traffickers — without a background check.
After the arrests of Banks and Ethridge, the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office and Vermont State Police declined to say how many more people were expected to be arrested.
Vermont State Police have declined comment on the details of the case this week because of a gag order issued by Kerest, but did acknowledge the department had a presence on the west coast as the two latest arrests went down.
Enochian shares fell nearly 37% to $3.70 on Wednesday, one day after the doctor's arrest, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Enochian issued a press statement that the incident leading to the arrest predates a merger that created Enochian in its current form and has no relationship with the company.
Dr. Gumrukcu’s remaining holdings include 24.7 million shares he owns directly and about 4.7 million shares owned by his spouse, according to news reports about securities filings. His outstanding holdings are worth about $108.7 million after the stock plunge on Wednesday.
