A man accused of the March 5 murder of a local woman will remain in jail as he awaits trial, but his attorney told the court on Monday he may request reconsideration of the matter.
Shawn Michael LaPlant, 28, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder last month in Rutland criminal court. Police accused LaPlant of killing Alicia Harrington, 44, of Rutland, by strangling her to death in his home on March 5.
Police say LaPlant put Harrington’s body into a sleeping bag to remove her from his home, placed the body into her 2004 Subaru Impreza and drove it to Proctor, where he allegedly left the car with Harrington’s body locked inside.
Harrington was found on March 6 inside the car on Florence Road in Proctor.
The court ordered LaPlant held without bail after his arraignment on March 15.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said during the hearing she had more than 30 exhibits to present at court that would indicate LaPlant was guilty of causing Harrington’s death.
“We don’t need to (view the exhibits) today, but I think if the court is going to be asked to exercise its discretion … that evidence is pertinent to that evaluation,” she said.
Attorney Chris Montgomery, who represents LaPlant, told the court on Monday he couldn’t make the argument for LaPlant’s freedom that he hoped to make at the weight of the evidence hearing. Those hearings provide an opportunity for attorneys to tell the court why their client should be given a chance to be released prior to the resolution of the charges they face.
Montgomery acknowledged Kennedy provided him with a “substantial amount” of evidence compiled by law enforcement, which Montgomery had reviewed. He said he had discussed the evidence with LaPlant.
“What we were hoping to proceed today with was to argue for exercise of discretion,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said he would have to convince presiding Judge Thomas Zonay to set a high bail for LaPlant, and even if LaPlant paid bail, the Vermont Department of Corrections would have to approve a proposed site for home confinement.
“Unfortunately, I am unable to make that argument for bail at this time because I cannot provide to the court that if bail were posted, he has a substantial residence,” Montgomery said. “We can go forward and I can make a proffer that I believe he has an aunt with whom he could stay but that aunt, unfortunately, is not present today.”
Harrington was a mother and the wife of Jaime Harrington at the time she died. Jaime Harrington told police his wife and LaPlant once had a sexual relationship, but Steven Howard, a lawyer representing the Harrington family, said Jaime and Alicia Harrington were repairing their relationship around the time she died.
Dionna Galiano, LaPlant’s friend, told police LaPlant admitted the murder to her, court records show.
“She advised (LaPlant) told her that he was going to sell weed to Alicia that day, and they got into an argument. (LaPlant) told Alicia, ‘If I can’t have you, nobody can’ and then he ‘strangled’ her,” the affidavit said.
LaPlant, who has no criminal record, could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.
