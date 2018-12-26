A murder case that has been pending since February 2017 may be headed to the courtroom in April, according to a court motion filed last month.
Peggy Lee Shores, 53, was arraigned in February 2017 in Rutland criminal court on a felony count of second-degree murder.
Shores’ husband, David Shores, 54, died in his Mount Tabor home on Dec. 11, 2016. David and Peggy Shores were allegedly the only two people in the house at the time David Shores was shot.
Peggy Shores told police that her husband was walking upstairs from the basement when he tripped and accidentally shot himself.
Police investigators said the angle of the shot and other details, like the absence of gunshot residue on David Shores indicates he could not have been holding the gun when it was fired.
On Nov. 16, Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy filed a joint motion with the Rutland criminal court that updates a scheduling order filed on April 13, 2017. The motion, co-signed by attorney Steven Howard, who represents Shores, said the case will be ready for trial by April 1.
The trial is expected to last 10 days.
The motion said both sides have been “working diligently” on the case. The state, however, has prepared a list with more than 35 potential witnesses.
All but five have been deposed and four of those people are expected to be deposed in January. The state has not deposed the five defense witnesses yet.
“The delay in completing the needed depositions has been due to conflicting schedules of the state’s attorney’s office, defense counsel and the witnesses,” the motion said.
The motion said an expert witness for the defense has not yet been given access to certain physical evidence.
Howard said the reason the case had taken so long to get to trial was that the “only opportunity to present her side will be at the trial.”
“The prosecution has made a rush to judgment. Assumptions were made,” Howard said.
Kennedy said the attorneys on both sides were working through the deposition to meet the April 1 deadline to be ready for trial.
Asked about what life has been like for his client, Howard said Peggy Shores has been “incredibly patient.”
“It’s been tough on the family. It’s been tough on her. I don’t think it’s possible for your readers to imagine what it’s like to be innocent and to be held in prison for such a long period of time,” he said.
The case against Peggy Shores has been unusual for several reasons. At several court proceedings in 2017, relatives of David Shores, including his mother and brother, had offered her a place to stay under their supervision if she were released from prison while charges were pending.
The criminal court judge decided against releasing Peggy Shores, in part because of the evidence presented by the state.
A Vermont Supreme Court decision in April 2017 upheld the criminal court’s decision to hold Peggy Shores in jail even though her attorney had questioned the strength of the evidence. The high court’s decision said the criminal’s court responsibility was only to determine whether the evidence from the state was sufficient to make a case not to determine if the evidence was strong enough to ensure a probable jury conviction.
Peggy Shores did not give up on her attempt to be released. In June 2017, all three of David Shores’ siblings testified at a court hearing to say they didn’t believe Peggy Shores killed their brother. All three maintained the shooting was an accident.
One of David Shores’ sisters offered to act as a custodian to Peggy Shores in conjunction with GPS monitoring overseen by the Vermont Department of Corrections.
However, those arguments have been rejected and Peggy Shores remains in prison.
