Students at Rutland Town School played unique versions of traditional and familiar tunes during a performance on Friday where the young musicians showcased a recently learned skill — steel drumming.
The showcase, which began at 1:30 p.m. in the school’s gym, was a culmination of two weeks’ worth of learning, practicing and performing with artist-in-residence Jennifer Cohen.
Through her business, Calypso Connections, Cohen travels to schools and corporate events to teach people the art of steel drumming.
Aaron Audet, RTS’s instrumental music teacher, said he and RTS’s choral teacher Marc Whitman had been trying to hire Cohen for a residency for a while. He added that he and Whitman were excited it finally worked out.
“(For students) to be experiencing other cultures is huge. A lot of times we’re so used to our own popular music — what we hear on the radio and what we get to perform at school. But to have something different, like the pan drums, I mean, if you go to the Caribbean islands that’s the instrument you learn how to play. But for here, it’s something that’s totally different. And I think it’s cool that the kids can experience that,” Audet said.
Beginning on March 20, RTS students from first grade through eighth grade spent roughly 90 minutes over the course of each week learning about Caribbean music, the history of the steel drum and how to play some traditional— and nontraditional — songs.
Friday’s performance featured songs like the Jamaican folk tune, “Banana Boat Song,” “Iko Iko” of New Orleanian origin and Coldplay’s “Viva la Vida.”
“The youngest students are just getting familiar with the instrument and learning a little bit about the culture. They’ve learned some songs — some of which are from Trinidad and Tobago where the pans originated,” Whitman said. “Starting in about second grade, the kids are doing a little bit more. They’re playing on all the pans. They’re playing along with their singing. And then as you get to third and fourth grade, they’re doing slightly more complicated rhythms and songs.”
Whitman added that as an educator, his favorite part of the past two weeks was the first lesson when students came in and saw the pans for the first time.
“With young people, it’s hard to keep their hands off things. They are so eager to tap, hear the sound and experiment with different sounds,” Whitman said.
Cohen, a former music teacher, said she has done seven or so school residencies like this. She said she sees these workshops as an introduction that “broadens kids’ foundations” both culturally and musically.
“The kids come in, and I’m making them work hard, but I think they’ve been very responsive and (have) adapted to what I’m doing. And a lot of kids have come up to me in the hall and said, ‘Oh, I’m having so much fun.’ So, I think overall it’s been very positive,” Cohen said.
Second-grader Nora Kelson performed “Dancer in the Moonlight” at the showcase with her class and said she had a lot of fun learning the new instrument.
“It sounds like something in Hawaii,” she said. “I just like trying new instruments and I like how different instruments sound.”
Luke Sunderland, an eighth-grader, said that Cohen was really helpful throughout the process of learning to play the steel drum. He and his class performed “Turn the World Around.”
“It’s been really fun just learning new stuff — music, how the pans are made, where they’re made, how the notes work. It’s been a really fun experience,” he said.
Whitman shared a big thank you to RTS for sponsoring Cohen’s residency and to the Rutland Town School Friends of Music. He also gave an acknowledgement to students, who fundraised half of the cost of Cohen’s services at an event last fall.
“The experience of playing an instrument is not an opportunity that every kid is going to have in a more in-depth way. These are instruments that we don’t have here at school, so it’s a new brand-new thing,” Whitman said. “And they’re exposed to a little bit of a new culture.”
