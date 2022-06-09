What happens when a priest and a dental hygienist walk into a television studio?
If you’re Sarah Ginolfi and Christina Sweet, you “Rutland it up” and create the theme song the city never knew it needed.
Sweet and Ginolfi recently released the music video, “I Can Rutland, and You Can Too!,” a quirky tune that celebrates the joys and oddities of the Rutland community through humor and some good-natured ribbing.
Local references abound in the 75-second video, from the 10-of-9 whistle to shopping carts to the ubiquity of sandwich shops. Along the way, it features a whirlwind of familiar faces, locales and attractions — stopping off at downtown businesses, Pine Hill Park and the city’s many sculptures and murals.
“I can Rutland and you can too/We’re a lot more better than you ever knew,” the chorus sings. “So come along on our adventure/There are many things to treasure/How we love you dearest Rutland/You can Rutland too.”
Ginolfi and Sweet said they made the video over three weeks using equipment from PEG-TV after completing the local public access station’s production course.
Their plan is to use the song as the theme to a show the duo is currently producing but said they are happy with Rutlanders claiming it as their own.
The song, written and performed on mandolin by Ginolfi, has a low-fi sound that matches the video’s low-budget production values, but the pair said that is part of the charm.
Ginolfi acknowledged the amateur aesthetic with a response that could be a slogan for Rutland itself: “We’re not trying to be what we’re not.”
Sweet said the forthcoming “I Can Rutland” TV show, will be a kind of off-kilter how-to program that seeks advice from local experts, as well as gets their perspectives on life in Rutland.
She said they’re aiming to release new episodes monthly on PEG-TV.
Tom Leypoldt, executive director at PEG-TV, said he’s been pleased with the response to the video, which has more than 750 views on the station’s YouTube page, and he is looking forward to the new show.
“It’s exactly what we’re here for,” he said. “I like the energy of it. It’s always nice when someone has a positive spin on their message.”
Leypoldt, who is also a standup comedian, commended Sweet and Ginolfi for their solid comic timing, which he noted doesn’t always translate well to video.
“I think they nailed that,” he said. “I think they really edited it in a way that’s … very clever.”
He added the project inspired him to put out a call to local musicians to submit 30-second station identification jingles to be aired on PEG-TV channels.
But what does it mean to “Rutland” something?
Ginolfi and Sweet define it on the I Can Rutland Facebook page as “to put your whole heart and soul into an endeavor and then maybe, on perception of others, miss the mark a lil’ bit … but to then reach out for help upon recognizing that the whole of our city is greater than any one part or person.”
“That’s really what we’re all about, is doing the best we can,” said Sweet.
Ginolfi, who moved to Rutland early last year to serve as pastor at Trinity Episcopalian Church, found herself immediately embraced by the community, which she acknowledged outsiders don’t always have the highest opinion of.
“I’ve made the best community I’ve ever found (here),” she said.
She said she was moved by the warm gestures she received, like the welcome party unofficial Rutland ambassador Steve Costello hosted for her when she first arrived.
“No one in a community has ever done something like that for me in over seven years of my ministry,” she said. “Churches have done that to help me get to know the church community, but no one from the outside has.”
She clarified the song and TV show are “fun” personal projects and not part of her work at Trinity.
Soon after her arrival, Ginolfi met Sweet. The two quickly hit it off.
Sweet, who was born and raised in Rutland City and currently lives in the town, said Ginolfi had an outsider’s perspective that complemented her own lifetime of local knowledge.
Ginolfi said she hopes this project will help demystify some of Rutland’s stereotypes.
She and Sweet said “I Can Rutland” is also a response to the “RutVegas” nickname many locals like to employ.
“It certainly is not something people say with joy,” said Ginolfi.
Sweet added that Rutlanders’ love of nostalgia sometimes keeps them from appreciating what’s happening right now.
“People keep living in the past, they’re missing out,” she said. “It’s just really sad that people aren’t seeing what we do have that we can celebrate.”
View the “I Can Rutland” video on YouTube at bit.ly/icanrutland and visit facebook.com/ICanRutland to follow Ginolfi and Sweet’s adventures.
